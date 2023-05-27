Charles Leclerc to attack in Monaco GP qualifying despite recent F1 crashes; looking for hat-trick of poles

Charles Leclerc insists he will still go "all out" in Qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix despite his recent accidents.

Leclerc had a scrappy weekend last time out in Miami, including a spin at Turn Seven in Practice and crashed at the same corner in Q3 the next day.

But, last month in Baku, the Ferrari driver took a stunning pole position and is renowned for his speed over one lap.

"You go from one weekend in Baku where everybody says you are a hero for putting it on a pole, to a zero because you put it into the wall," Leclerc told Sky Sports F1.

"I am always very honest with myself and I'm not scared of admitting when I'm going too far.

"Miami in Qualifying, I went too far. In FP2 in Azerbaijan, there were absolutely no consequences to my crash.

"I've obviously analysed my performance in qualifying, I think this is my strong point. Then sometimes I might go over the limit, but it's also what makes me very fast on a Saturday.

"You can pull back, but honestly, I know that on a year like this, to actually get on pole you need to go all out."

Leclerc has 'no concerns' about Qualifying

Leclerc was second in second practice on Friday in Monaco, just 0.065s behind Max Verstappen with an anticipated showdown between Ferrari and Red Bull in Qualifying.

He says "taking more risk sometimes gives more rewards" on a street track, which is why he is still keen to attack.

"Am I going to take the mentality of saying, 'ok, let's go two tenths slower, let's do fourth on the grid every race?'," Leclerc added.

Leclerc during practice for the Monaco GP

"Honestly, again, I think we are going to conclusions very quickly with the last weekend, that has been a very poor one and there's nothing to hide again from my side.

"Apart from that Saturday, I think there are very few Saturdays where I have been off the pace and when I've done mistakes when it comes to doing the actual lap in Q3, so I'm not too concerned about this."

A hat-trick of Monaco poles?

Leclerc took pole position at the 2021 and 2022 Monaco GP, but has had it all go wrong on Sundays in the last two years.

In 2021, he crashed on his final run in Q3 but Ferrari did not want to break parc ferme rules overnight, only to discover a driveshaft problem as Leclerc made his way to the grid.

Last year, Leclerc was on course for victory, before a strategy blunder from his team saw him drop to fourth in mixed conditions.

Niki Lauda and Ayrton Senna were the last drivers to achieve the feat of three consecutive poles and Leclerc will have the opportunity to do the same on Saturday.

"That would be amazing but I'm pretty sure that in the three poles in a row they did, they probably won two or three races, which I haven't for now, so this is really the priority to win on Sunday," said Leclerc.

"The last two years haven't been particularly good on the Sunday. If we get the pole, then that's the best chance you can have to win here in Monaco because overtaking is really difficult, so we'll try to put it all together."

