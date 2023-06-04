Lewis Hamilton confirms Mercedes F1 contract talks with Toto Wolff on Monday after Spanish Grand Prix

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lewis Hamilton says he's meeting with Toto Wolff on Monday to discuss a new contract at Mercedes. Lewis Hamilton says he's meeting with Toto Wolff on Monday to discuss a new contract at Mercedes.

Lewis Hamilton will hold talks with Toto Wolff on Monday over his future at Mercedes.

Hamilton's current contract expires at the end of this year and there was speculation he could leave Mercedes for Ferrari in 2024.

However, both parties denied the reports last month and Hamilton will negotiate a new deal with team principal Wolff.

"I haven't signed anything yet, but I think we are meeting with Toto tomorrow so hopefully we can get something done," said the seven-time world champion, who finished second at the Spanish GP.

When pushed to expand on the nature of the meeting he said: "It wasn't a subtle hint. We've had so many meetings and this is just another one of the meetings we are having.

"You could see today my performance is not affected by that, but it's always something that's at the back of your mind. Once that's done then you are able to then focus more and think about the future.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lewis Hamilton overtook Aston Martin's Lance Stroll in his Mercedes as he climbed to third in Sunday's race Lewis Hamilton overtook Aston Martin's Lance Stroll in his Mercedes as he climbed to third in Sunday's race

"I'm working as hard as I can with this team and I see so much strength within the team. They are still so hungry.

"The podium today was really, really special. To be able to see the excitement in all the people that have worked for such a long time.

"When we go back right now, there will be great energy in the office. These guys take two seconds to enjoy themselves and be happy and then they'll be back down into the books and trying to figure out how we can win the next race."

Is Hamilton set to sign a new deal with Mercedes?

Wolff: Negotiations will take half an hour

Hamilton joined Mercedes in 2013 and has won six of his seven titles with them while becoming the most successful F1 driver in history with 103 pole positions and 103 wins, and has indicated that he is not done the the sport yet.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1, Toto Wolff revealed: "We just need time to sit over a coffee. That's going to take half an hour."

Hamilton added: "I'm really happy where I am in my life. I think I've got all the ducks in a row where I am able to really focus.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Red Bull's Max Verstappen retained the lead from Ferrari's Carlos Sainz at the start in Spain, while McLaren's Lando Norris had to pit for a new front wing following a collision with Lewis Hamilton Red Bull's Max Verstappen retained the lead from Ferrari's Carlos Sainz at the start in Spain, while McLaren's Lando Norris had to pit for a new front wing following a collision with Lewis Hamilton

"I've got a great, great, great team around me both off track and on track. There's great stuff that's happening with Mission 44, I've got a great team in London working on that and I'm starting to see the impact.

"I've got a great team of engineers here. I've been with Bono [senior race engineer Peter Bonnington] for a long time. What Bono and Mike [Elliot, Mercedes chief technical officer] and all the guys are doing is such a fantastic job.

"For me, I feel fit and healthy and I think that was a very solid race for me. I want to keep going for as long as I can, but I want to be where [Max Verstappen] is or racing him, at least.

"I'm super, super focused on getting to that point. A long way to go, but there's time."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Schiff: Matter of time until Hamilton signs new deal

Hamilton controversially missed out on breaking Michael Schumacher's record of seven world titles when he was beaten by Max Verstappen at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on the last lap.

Sky Sports F1's Naomi Schiff feels a new contract is inevitable for the 38-year-old.

"There was a lot of speculation about Ferrari. We know that's been put to bed completely," said Schiff.

"He's been very vocal about the fact he wants to leave a legacy with this team. He seems really relaxed about the fact it's not signed yet. He will meet Toto tomorrow, it might get done, it might not.

"Ultimately, I don't think he's going anywhere for a while. I don't think any of us need to panic. That's why he's not panicking either. It's going to get done, it's just a matter of time."