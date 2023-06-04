Christian Horner: George Russell 'got away' with Spanish GP corner cut | Mercedes driver: I gained no advantage

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Anthony Davidson was at the SkyPad to show how George Russell's brilliant start helped him achieve third place at the Spanish Grand Prix Anthony Davidson was at the SkyPad to show how George Russell's brilliant start helped him achieve third place at the Spanish Grand Prix

Christian Horner believes the decision not to penalise George Russell on the opening lap of the Spanish Grand Prix was "the difference" in ensuring Sergio Perez missed out on a podium finish.

Russell cut the second part of the first chicane to avoid making contact with Nico Hulkenberg, so went around the two cones at Turn Two, which the FIA said was mandatory for a car that goes off at that corner.

The incident was noted, but not investigated as Russell was cleared of any wrongdoing as he emerged behind Hulkenberg at the corner exit, before overtaking the Haas driver at Turn Four.

"He [Perez] lost out in the early laps. He didn't have a great start. George managed to get away with running off track, not getting a penalty for that," Horner told Sky Sports F1.

"I think that was the difference at the end of the day. Checo's race was getting stronger and stronger. In that last stint, in particular he was coming back very strong. There were just not enough laps to get that podium."

Russell claims he was 'a bit squeezed'

Russell, who started 12th after a disappointing Qualifying, went on to make his way through the field and took his first podium of 2023.

He backed the stewards' decision due to not gaining any positions while going off track.

"I got a bit squeezed," Russell said. "I made a decision because I knew there were two cars on the inside of me and I knew if I was going to keep it, I was going to come together with Hulkenberg.

"I knew it was him, I came out behind him and no advantage was gained."

Max Verstappen led every lap of the Spanish GP on his way to a third consecutive victory this season

Sky Sports F1's Anthony Davidson analysed the incident on the SkyPad, comparing where Russell was versus Hulkenberg and the McLaren of Oscar Piastri just before he took the escape route.

"It's close but I do believe he was just ahead of the McLaren before he decided to take avoiding action to go down the left-hand escape route," said Davidson.

"I think it's because he was just ahead of the McLaren, that's why he didn't have to give the place back. It's tight, but I think as the rules go, he just about got away with it. That's why he didn't get a penalty."

He added: "George had a great opening lap. In comparison Sergio Perez on the medium tyres [had] a terrible getaway among the sea of soft tyre runners.

"I just wonder in hindsight was that the right thing for Red Bull to have done with Sergio Perez's strategy? We can look back now and say it didn't work out for him. The soft tyres went much better at the start of the race, the first couple of laps, than we ever thought they would."

Rosberg and Schiff think F1 should consider changes

The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya has had a bollard or cones at the first chicane, to persuade drivers to not to off the track, for several years.

But, Sky Sports F1's Naomi Schiff thinks a slower escape route is needed, so drivers are disadvantaged by going off.

"I made a bit of a funny face when looking at it," said Schiff. "From the first angle it seems like he was squeezed off and in the second angle we saw, it looked like there was enough room for him to go around, but it looks like he made that choice. That's the way he can go, there is a route he can do it. He's done it all of the right ways.

"I guess maybe from the FIA's side, or F1, they should think there should be lose nothing to lose by going with the alternative route. But there's been no investigation, no criticism of it, so he's done it all the right way."

Former F1 world champion Nico Rosberg added: "He definitely maximised the opportunities. It was a really aggressive, great start.

"It's almost like he planned to go that way. As soon as there was a bit of a squeeze, 'oh I'm going to dive straight there and at least not lose any more time'. So he did a really good job. It was perfect."

