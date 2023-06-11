Canadian GP 2023: When to watch practice, Qualifying and Grand Prix from Montreal live on Sky Sports F1
The 2023 Formula 1 season resumes in Montreal where Mercedes, Aston Martin and Ferrari are hoping to end Red Bull's winning streak; Watch all sessions live on Sky Sports F1 - Qualifying is at 9pm on Saturday with lights out for Grand Prix on Sunday at 7pm
Last Updated: 09/06/23 3:17pm
Formula 1 heads to Montreal for the Canadian Grand Prix as Max Verstappen looks to equal Ayrton Senna's tally of 41 wins.
Victory for either Verstappen or Sergio Perez would also be Red Bull's 100th in F1, so it could be a landmark weekend for the Milton Keynes-based team.
Mercedes, Aston Martin and Ferrari will be keen to delay the Red Bull party though and Canada has a habit of throwing up some incredible moments.
In 2019, Sebastian Vettel was controversially given a five-second time penalty for re-joining the track unsafely when cutting the second chicane, handing the win to Lewis Hamilton.
Daniel Ricciardo won his maiden race in a classic 2014 Canadian GP and who can forget 2011, when Jenson Button's remarkable performance saw him take victory on the last lap in arguably the race of the century.
The Wall of Champions hasn't claimed too many drivers in recent years, but the 1999 race will always be remembered for world champions Damon Hill, Michael Schumacher, and Jacques Villeneuve hitting the wall on the exit of the last corner.
Twelve months ago, Fernando Alonso had a stunning qualifying to line up on the front row of the grid alongside Verstappen in Montreal and history could repeat itself this weekend.
Verstappen is 53 points ahead of Red Bull team-mate Perez in the drivers' championship, with Alonso another 18 points further back.
Every session from Montreal is live on Sky Sports F1.
Qualifying begins at 9pm on Saturday, with build-up from 8pm.
Build-up to Sunday's Grand Prix begins at 5:30pm ahead of lights out at 7pm.
Drivers' championship top 10 after seven rounds
|Driver
|Team
|Points
|1) Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|170
|2) Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|117
|3) Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|99
|4) Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|87
|5) George Russell
|Mercedes
|65
|6) Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|58
|7) Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|42
|8) Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|35
|9) Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|25
|10) Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|15
Constructors' championship top five after seven rounds
|Team
|Points
|1) Red Bull
|287
|2) Mercedes
|152
|3) Aston Martin
|134
|4) Ferrari
|100
|5) Alpine
|40
Sky Sports F1's live Canadian GP schedule
Friday June 16
6pm: Canadian GP Practice One (session starts at 6.30pm)
7.45pm: The F1 Show
9.45pm: Canadian GP Practice Two (session starts at 10pm)
Saturday June 17
5.15pm: Canadian GP Practice Three (session starts at 5.30pm)
8pm: Canadian GP Qualifying build-up
9pm: Canadian GP Qualifying
11pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook
Sunday June 18
5.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday Canadian GP build-up
7pm: THE CANADIAN GRAND PRIX
9pm: Chequered Flag Canadian GP reaction
10pm: Ted's Notebook
