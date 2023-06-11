Canadian GP 2023: When to watch practice, Qualifying and Grand Prix from Montreal live on Sky Sports F1

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Look back at some of the most dramatic moments to have taken place at the Canadian Grand Prix Look back at some of the most dramatic moments to have taken place at the Canadian Grand Prix

Formula 1 heads to Montreal for the Canadian Grand Prix as Max Verstappen looks to equal Ayrton Senna's tally of 41 wins.

Victory for either Verstappen or Sergio Perez would also be Red Bull's 100th in F1, so it could be a landmark weekend for the Milton Keynes-based team.

Mercedes, Aston Martin and Ferrari will be keen to delay the Red Bull party though and Canada has a habit of throwing up some incredible moments.

In 2019, Sebastian Vettel was controversially given a five-second time penalty for re-joining the track unsafely when cutting the second chicane, handing the win to Lewis Hamilton.

Daniel Ricciardo won his maiden race in a classic 2014 Canadian GP and who can forget 2011, when Jenson Button's remarkable performance saw him take victory on the last lap in arguably the race of the century.

The Wall of Champions hasn't claimed too many drivers in recent years, but the 1999 race will always be remembered for world champions Damon Hill, Michael Schumacher, and Jacques Villeneuve hitting the wall on the exit of the last corner.

Twelve months ago, Fernando Alonso had a stunning qualifying to line up on the front row of the grid alongside Verstappen in Montreal and history could repeat itself this weekend.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky F1's Damon Hill and Rachel Brookes discuss Mercedes' chances of challenging the Red Bulls for race wins this season Sky F1's Damon Hill and Rachel Brookes discuss Mercedes' chances of challenging the Red Bulls for race wins this season

Verstappen is 53 points ahead of Red Bull team-mate Perez in the drivers' championship, with Alonso another 18 points further back.

Every session from Montreal is live on Sky Sports F1.

Qualifying begins at 9pm on Saturday, with build-up from 8pm.

Build-up to Sunday's Grand Prix begins at 5:30pm ahead of lights out at 7pm.

Drivers' championship top 10 after seven rounds Driver Team Points 1) Max Verstappen Red Bull 170 2) Sergio Perez Red Bull 117 3) Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 99 4) Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 87 5) George Russell Mercedes 65 6) Carlos Sainz Ferrari 58 7) Charles Leclerc Ferrari 42 8) Lance Stroll Aston Martin 35 9) Esteban Ocon Alpine 25 10) Pierre Gasly Alpine 15

Constructors' championship top five after seven rounds Team Points 1) Red Bull 287 2) Mercedes 152 3) Aston Martin 134 4) Ferrari 100 5) Alpine 40

Sky Sports F1's live Canadian GP schedule

Friday June 16

6pm: Canadian GP Practice One (session starts at 6.30pm)

7.45pm: The F1 Show

9.45pm: Canadian GP Practice Two (session starts at 10pm)

Saturday June 17

5.15pm: Canadian GP Practice Three (session starts at 5.30pm)

8pm: Canadian GP Qualifying build-up

9pm: Canadian GP Qualifying

11pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday June 18

5.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday Canadian GP build-up

7pm: THE CANADIAN GRAND PRIX

9pm: Chequered Flag Canadian GP reaction

10pm: Ted's Notebook

F1 returns in Canada from June 16-18 with all sessions live on Sky Sports F1, including race coverage from 5.30pm on Sunday June 18