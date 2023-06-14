Canadian Grand Prix: Mercedes don't expect Montreal to suit Lewis Hamilton and George Russell's W14

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky F1's Damon Hill and Rachel Brookes discuss Mercedes' chances of challenging the Red Bulls for race wins this season Sky F1's Damon Hill and Rachel Brookes discuss Mercedes' chances of challenging the Red Bulls for race wins this season

Mercedes have played down their chances of repeating their Barcelona success at this weekend's Canadian Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell both finished on the podium behind winner Max Verstappen last time out at the Spanish Grand Prix - Mercedes' best result of the season so far.

The team brought major upgrades to Monaco, including a new suspension and redesigned sidepods that follow Red Bull's philosophy, and the developments seemed to pay off one week later at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya as Hamilton and Russell finished ahead of both Aston Martin and Ferrari drivers on merit.

"The result in Spain was a well-deserved reward for everyone's efforts at Brackley and Brixworth to bring our update package to the track. We were pleased with how it performed, and it will provide a new baseline for us to build from," said team principal Toto Wolff.

"But we must also manage our expectations. It was a circuit that suited our car, and we should expect our direct competitors to be stronger in the next races. The gap to Red Bull is large and it will take lots of hard work to close that down. Nevertheless, we're up for the challenge.

"We now move on to Montreal. With its long straights and low-speed corners, it's not a track that we expect to suit our car as well as Barcelona did.

"No matter where the true pace of the car is this weekend, we will aim to maximise our result. The characteristics of the circuit will also provide further opportunity to learn about the W14 and feed into our development path."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch all of Mercedes' overtakes at the Spanish GP as they secured a double podium finish and moved ahead of Aston Martin in the Constructors Championship Watch all of Mercedes' overtakes at the Spanish GP as they secured a double podium finish and moved ahead of Aston Martin in the Constructors Championship

Shovlin: We are prepared for Ferrari, Aston Martin and even Alpine battle

The Circuit Gilles Villeneuve is almost a complete contrast to the high-speed Barcelona track, which punishes the front tyres.

The 2.710-mile Montreal circuit features multiple chicanes, big braking zones and the surface is bumpy in certain areas. A car which has a strong change of direction and good traction should perform well.

Mercedes' trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin says the team will "not be nipping at the heels of Red Bull" and will be fighting to be on the podium.

Lewis Hamilton is fourth in the drivers' championship, 12 points behind Fernando Alonso

"We've had a few tough races recently and while we brought home a decent amount of points [in Spain], it is so nice to get both of the drivers back on the podium after a bit of a break," he said.

"What do we expect from Montreal? As I said, we are thinking it will be more along the lines of some of the earlier races where we were definitely in the bunch with Ferrari, with Aston, and now Alpine look to have joined that group.

"But it's great racing there. It will be good fun and we are certainly going to be fighting to find every little bit of performance we can because the way the grid stacks up now you can be P2 or you can be P10, and there are only a few tenths in it.

"We are looking forward to more exciting racing but certainly we are aware that Canada is likely to be a bigger challenge than the Sunday we just had in Barcelona."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Mercedes boss Toto Wolff was delighted after the team secured a double podium in Spain with Lewis Hamilton finishing second and George Russell coming third Mercedes boss Toto Wolff was delighted after the team secured a double podium in Spain with Lewis Hamilton finishing second and George Russell coming third

Sky Sports F1's live Canadian GP schedule

Friday June 16

6pm: Canadian GP Practice One (session starts at 6.30pm)

7.45pm: The F1 Show

9.45pm: Canadian GP Practice Two (session starts at 10pm)

Saturday June 17

5.15pm: Canadian GP Practice Three (session starts at 5.30pm)

8pm: Canadian GP Qualifying build-up

9pm: Canadian GP Qualifying

11pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday June 18

5.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday Canadian GP build-up

7pm: THE CANADIAN GRAND PRIX

9pm: Chequered Flag Canadian GP reaction

10pm: Ted's Notebook

F1 returns in Canada from June 16-18 with all sessions live on Sky Sports F1, including race coverage from 5.30pm on Sunday June 18