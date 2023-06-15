Canadian GP: Watch Daniel Ricciardo and Will Arnett commentate on race live on Sky Sports F1

Daniel Ricciardo hasn't yet sealed a return to the Formula 1 grid, but the Australian driver will be back on Sky Sports F1 this weekend in an unfamiliar role.

The eight-time race winner will be making his debut in the commentary box for Sunday's Canadian Grand Prix, on an alternate feed offered up alongside Sky Sports F1's regular coverage.

Ricciardo will be joined by actor Will Arnett at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, providing an alternative take on the action that will be available to Sky Q, Glass, Stream and Sky Sports App users.

The duo will also welcome guests to join them during the broadcast, with Ricciardo at the track in Montreal and Arnett joining from a remote location.

The coverage is being shared with Sky Sports by F1's US broadcaster ESPN, while it will be produced by former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions, who have been behind similar NFL telecasts featuring Manning, his brother Eli and other guests.

"This is going to be a hoot!" said Ricciardo. "As you'd expect Will and I are going to have some fun with the show, but we're hoping it just feels like you're watching F1 with your mates.

"We will have some amazing guests, plenty of laughs and with some luck, bring fans another step closer to the sport I love so much."

Ricciardo, one of the sport's most popular drivers, is not competing this season having been let go McLaren at the end of 2022 following a disappointing two-year spell with the team.

The 33-year-old re-joined Red Bull, where he claimed seven of his F1 victories, as third driver for the 2023 campaign - backing up Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.

Ricciardo's role with the team has enabled him to pursue other projects during the year, the latest of which is trying his hand at broadcasting.

