Lando Norris penalty at Canadian GP 'surprising' and sets new F1 precedent says McLaren boss Andrea Stella

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella has suggested Lando Norris' penalty at the Canadian Grand Prix for "unsportsmanlike conduct" was down to stewards wanting to set a new precedent.

Norris received a five-second time penalty for slowing down too much behind the Safety Car, as he allowed a gap to open up to team-mate Oscar Piastri, therefore backing up cars behind him.

The punishment dropped Norris out of the points as he had crossed the line in ninth after a last-lap battle with Esteban Ocon.

"The driver slowed under the Safety Car to avoid a delay during a 'double stack' for his pitstop," read the stewards' verdict regarding their decision.

"During the Safety Car period the driver slowed to allow a gap to form between his team-mate in Car 81 [Piastri] and him. In doing so he delayed the cars behind.

"There was a significant difference in speed between Car 4 [Norris] and Car 81 [Piastri] between Turns 10 and 13 (approximately 50 km/h).

"Article 12.2.1.l of the ISC refers to 'any infringement of the principles of fairness in competition, behaviour in an unsportsmanlike manner or attempt to influence the results of a competition, in a way that is contrary to sporting ethics'."

Stella says there had been no discussions about clamping down on double stacking in F1.

"We spoke to the stewards after the race because we thought this kind of speed under a Safety Car, or even a Virtual Safety Car, should not be a reason for infringement," said the McLaren boss.

"There's the possibility the stewards want to set new references. We will discuss with them. Ultimately, we trust their judgement but we are reviewing the behaviour of Lando because we come out of this race very surprised that this has caused a penalty."

He added: "It's one of those where you really need to look into a great level of detail before you express too strong opinions. So let me do the due diligence.

"We understand the position of the stewards. We understand that they may want to set a precedent so that there's a kind of new way of interpreting the way you have to drive under a Safety Car. If that's the approach, fine. But it's a bit of a shame that we are involved in this setting of a new precedent."

Norris: It doesn't make sense to me

There have been instances of this incident in the past. In 2017, Lewis Hamilton created a gap to team-mate Valtteri Bottas at the Bahrain Grand Prix during a Safety Car and was given a five-second time penalty as he held up Daniel RIcciardo.

Norris revealed he did not know about his penalty until after the race in Montreal.

"It doesn't make sense to me. I was three or four seconds behind my delta which everyone quite often is. It was too early to box than what we were planning to do, so I wasn't planning to box. Then I got a call just before the pit entry. So I'm surprised. The guys didn't tell me until after the race," he said.

"You go slow and you speed up. You want to keep the temperature in the tyres, so everyone leaves a gap. It wasn't like I was 10 seconds behind my delta.

"If it's because of the delta difference then most people should be given penalties for the last three or four years. So I'm a bit confused. I slowed down to try and warm up the tyres a bit then as soon as they told me to box I pushed and tried to go as fast as I can."

On the latest episode of the Sky Sports F1 Podcast, Ted Kravitz and Claire Cottingham discussed the incident.

"Lando could have argued, if it had gone to a hearing after the race, that he didn't want to inconvenience Alfa Romeo-Sauber, who are behind McLaren in the pit box. And if they were going to bring in Zhou or Bottas, then he didn't want to be in their way," said Kravitz.

Cottingham added: "The excuse doesn't matter because he slowed down on track, so he had to take a penalty for that. Remember when Guenther Steiner talked about having consistent stewards in Spain after an incident in Monaco, it's that question again of inconsistency in terms of how some of the penalties come through."

Listen to the full podcast to hear Kravitz and Cottingham give their reflections on Red Bull's 100th F1 win and whether Lando Norris was unsportsmanlike in Montreal.

