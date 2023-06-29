AlphaTauri driver Yuki Tsunoda welcomes closer links with Red Bull from 2024 Formula 1 season onward

AlphaTauri's Yuki Tsunoda follows the Red Bull of Max Verstappen

AlphaTauri driver Yuki Tsunoda said the team needed to "change something" as he welcomed confirmation that they will work more closely with Red Bull from the 2024 Formula 1 season onward.

Despite operating as Red Bull's junior team, AlphaTauri have still been responsible for designing their own chassis, but poor performances have convinced management that the squads should be brought closer together.

While it had previously been confirmed that AlphaTauri would move the majority of their operations from their current Faenza base in northern Italy to the UK, Marko revealed that the name of the team will also be changed.

Tsunoda, who has made an impressive start to his third season with the team and has been touted as a potential future Red Bull driver, reacted to Marko's comments as he addressed the media on Thursday ahead of this weekend's Austrian Grand Prix.

"I think especially as a performance side that we saw the last two years was not really in the place that we wanted, especially last year," Tsunoda said.

"I think we probably thought that we need to change something, I think they gave us a chance, one more year, and they didn't improve much.

"I think it's a good thing anyway having a lot more connection between Red Bull and AlphaTauri, probably it should be like that from three years ago.

"I'm feeling optimistic, I think stronger connection with Red Bull should be better overall."

The changes at AlphaTauri come following the appointment of a new leadership team, with Laurent Mekies joining from Ferrari to replace Franz Tost as team principal and outgoing FIA general secretary Peter Bayer taking on the role of chief executive.

AlphaTauri are bottom of the constructors' standings eight races into the 2023 campaign, having finished just one place off the bottom last season.

The team was known as Toro Rosso from 2006-2019, but became AlphaTauri in 2020 as Red Bull looked to increase exposure for its fashion brand.

Speaking to Austria's Kleine Zeitung, Marko explained: "AlphaTauri will have two new leaders in Laurent Mekies and Peter Bayer from 2024.

"There will be new sponsors and also a new name. The orientation is clear: based on Red Bull Racing, as far as the regulations allow. Do-it-yourself constructions are the wrong way."

Tsunoda admitted he was caught off guard by Marko's announcement that the team's name will change, but said he had been in consistent communication with the 80-year-old.

"As a name, I don't know what it's going to be. I just saw in the news actually, that was the first time I saw that it was going to change, but it won't affect me much I guess, so we'll see how it goes.

"Obviously I knew there would be stronger connection between Red Bull and AlphaTauri and there would be a lot changed, before they actually announced it in the news."

