Lewis Hamilton says FIA should introduce new rule on car development amid Red Bull's domination of F1 in 2023

Lewis Hamilton believes the FIA should introduce a date for when F1 teams are allowed to work on their next year's car to try and prevent one team getting or keeping a big advantage.

Red Bull are so far unbeaten in 2023, claiming victory in all eight grands prix plus the one Sprint so far this year. Max Verstappen holds a 69-point lead over team-mate Sergio Perez at the top of the drivers' championship with Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso a further nine points back. Hamilton is 93 points behind the Dutchman.

In the constructors' championship, Red Bull hold a 154-point lead over Hamilton's Mercedes team in second.

Mercedes have secured podium finishes in the last two races in Barcelona and Canada, and Hamilton thinks they can catch Red Bull on track before the end of the season, but only due to the reigning champions being able to switch focus to their 2024 car given their advantage in 2023.

Hamilton would like to see a rule introduced to prevent teams being able to switch to developing their next car too early in the season.

"The car (Mercedes' W14) is moving in the right direction. I think ultimately it's likely that bit by bit by the end of the year we will probably catch Red Bull, but that's only because they're probably already focusing on next year's car because they're so far ahead," Hamilton told Sky Sports at the Austrian GP.

"They don't have to make any changes to this year's car any more as they're so far ahead. He's cruising at 100 points ahead of us.

"I think the FIA should probably put a time when everyone is allowed to start developing on the next year's car. So August 1, that's when everybody can start so then no one can get an advantage on the next year, cause that sucks.

"It would make more sense. They should. Say for example you start the season and you know you have a bad car, you can just say I'm not going to bother developing this car and put all this money into next year's car and have an advantage."

Mercedes were the previous team to beat in F1, winning eight consecutive world championships from 2014 to 2021, and Hamilton believes such a rule change would help prevent long periods of domination by one team which the sport has seen over the years.

When pushed on Mercedes' previous ability to do what Red Bull now can, Hamilton replied: "We never started as early as them. That's why I'm saying - it needs to change because that's why you have dominance for so long and they keep allowing it to happen.

"Ferrari was ahead and the same thing happened there, when Red Bull were ahead with Seb [Vettel] back in the day, they start earlier so they're always ahead."

