Lando Norris: McLaren launch appeal over penalty against British driver at Canadian Grand Prix

Lando Norris was penalised during the Canadian Grand Prix

McLaren have lodged a petition for a right of review against the five-second penalty Lando Norris was given for "unsportsmanlike conduct" at the Canadian Grand Prix.

Norris finished the June 18 race in ninth, but was demoted to 13th after the controversial penalty was applied following the chequered flag.

The Brit was adjudged by stewards to have driven in an 'unsporting manner' when a Safety Car was deployed following George Russell's crash on lap 12.

Norris was behind team-mate Oscar Piastri on track, and was deemed to have slowed his pace in order to avoid losing time as McLaren pitted them both on the same lap.

With Safety Car conditions prohibiting overtaking, Norris was able to back off the throttle but maintain track position over Charles Leclerc, who was stuck behind the McLaren in his Ferrari.

Norris said after the race that the decision didn't "make sense", while McLaren team principal Andrea Stella accused the stewards of attempting to use the incident to "set a new precedent".

In a statement confirming their appeal, McLaren added: "We are very supportive of the FIA and the Stewards, and we trust them while they carry out what is a difficult job. We appreciate Stewards need to make decisions in a short timeframe, analysing complex scenarios and often with partial information and multiple elements to consider.

"In Canada, we were surprised by the penalty and uncertain as to the rationale behind the decision. We spoke to the Stewards immediately after the race to help understand the reasoning for the penalty.

"The FIA's regulatory framework has tools and processes which allow them and the sport to deal with the operational complexity of Formula 1, especially for decisions which need to be made during the race. The "right of review" is one of those processes which showcases the strength of the institution in allowing decisions to be reviewed, should that be in the best interest of the sport and this is something McLaren fully embraces and supports.

"Given this provision, the team took the initial explanation onboard and decided to review the case in a calm and considered manner, performing comprehensive due diligence, which included looking at the precedents. After this careful and extensive review, we believe enough evidence exists to a submit a "right to review" to the FIA, which we have done so.

"We will now continue to work with the FIA closely, in the same constructive and collaborative manner in which we normally do, and will accept the outcome of their deliberations and decision."

McLaren will need to provide significant, new and relevant evidence for the stewards to reopen the case. If those conditions are met, there would be a fresh hearing which could either uphold or overturn the original penalty or impose a different sanction.

McLaren's announcement came on Friday evening, almost two weeks on from the incident in Canada and just hours after Norris had produced a brilliant performance to qualify fourth for Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix.

