Austrian GP Sprint: Max Verstappen wins after thrilling battle with Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez

Max Verstappen claimed victory in the Austrian Grand Prix Sprint after seeing off the bold challenge of Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez during a thrilling first-lap battle.

World championship leader Verstappen started ahead of his team-mate on the front row but there was almost embarrassment for Red Bull at their home Grand Prix as the duo twice came close to making contact on the opening lap.

Perez got off the line better than Verstappen and passed the Dutchman into the first corner, before Verstappen hit back at Turn 3, with both coming on team radio to express their dissatisfaction at each other's driving.

Perez, who has been on a dismal run of form since winning two of the first four races in a strong start to the season, lost a place to Nico Hulkenberg on the exit of Turn 3, but would later regain the position to ensure a Red Bull one-two.

Carlos Sainz advanced from fifth to claim the final podium spot, with Lance Stroll holding off Aston Martin team-mate Fernando Alonso for fourth.

Hulkenberg, who was the highest finisher of the cars that chose to switch from intermediate to dry tyres in the closing stages on the drying track, took sixth.

Esteban Ocon held off Mercedes' George Russell, who benefited from being the first driver to switch to slicks, for seventh in a thrilling battle to the line.

The Brit secured the final point available in the 24-lap contest, with Verstappen taking his world championship lead over Perez to 70 points with victory.

The Dutchman will have the opportunity to further extend his advantage in Sunday's race, as he starts on pole with Perez only 15th on the grid.

Austrian GP Sprint Result: Top 10

1) Max Verstappen, Red Bull (8 points)

2) Sergio Perez, Red Bull (7 points)

3) Carlos Sainz, Ferrari (6 points)

4) Lance Stroll, Aston Martin (5 points)

5) Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin (4 points)

6) Nico Hulkenberg (3 points)

7) Esteban Ocon, Alpine (2 points)

8) George Russell, Mercedes (1 point)

9) Alexander Albon, Williams

10) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

Verstappen overcomes rain, Perez challenge

Verstappen, who on Sunday will be looking to extend a streak of four successive race victories, had continued his stunning form by topping practice and Qualifying on Friday in dry conditions.

He was even more dominant in Saturday's Sprint Shootout as he was almost half a second clear at the top of the timesheet, but finally faced a real challenge at the start of the Sprint.

With rain having forced the field to start on intermediates, Perez launched an attack on his team-mate into the opening corner.

Given his considerable championship lead and the fact that there is only one more point available for first than second in the Sprint, the Dutchman may have been surprised at Perez's boldness.

The Mexican, who had run wide on the formation lap, showed no hesitation as he dived up the inside at the first corner, but Verstappen responded with an equally aggressive move two corners later.

Perez was forced off the track and subsequently lost out to Hulkenberg, while Norris almost came to a standstill to avoid going into the back of Verstappen.

On what was an extremely eventful opening lap, Stroll passed team-mate Alonso to reverse their starting positions, while Lewis Hamilton climbed five places to 12th.

Hulkenberg initially held his own, but as his tyres wore down on the drying track, Perez eased past on lap 12.

Ordinarily, aside from Hulkenberg continuing to drop back, that may have been the end of the drama, but the track becoming slick-ready and the enabling of DRS provided a dramatic finale.

Russell's pit stop at the end of lap 16 was proven to be a good move as he swiftly became the fastest car on the circuit, which triggered 10 more drivers to follow him into the pits on the closing laps.

The top five, along with Ocon, stayed out - but Russell's extra time to warm up his soft tyre enabled him to jump the unfortunate Norris for the final point in the closing stages.

Russell very nearly claimed a further point as he chased Ocon on the final lap, but the Alpine driver held on by less than a hundredth of a second.

