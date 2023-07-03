Dilano van 't Hoff: Adam Fitzgerald pays tribute to Formula Regional driver who died at Spa-Francorchamps following crash

Irish racing driver Adam Fitzgerald has paid tribute to Dilano van 't Hoff after the 18-year-old died following a crash at Spa-Francorchamps last weekend.

Fitzgerald was in one of four cars involved in the collision and shared a tribute after sustaining serious injuries himself. The incident happened on Saturday in extremely wet conditions during the final race of the weekend's Formula Regional European Championship action.

The race was red flagged and not restarted and it was later revealed that 18-year-old Van 't Hoff had passed away.

Fitzgerald posted a tribute via his Instagram account, saying: "I have no words for Dilano's family other than I am truly heartbroken for them.

"They and Dilano are constantly in my thoughts. I don't know what to say other than I am heartbroken for them."

Further tributes paid to Van 't Hoff following the tragedy

Tributes poured in from across the motorsport world following the tragedy with all of the big names from the Formula 1 visibly emotional when discussing it and a minute's silence was held before the weekend's Austrian Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen, the F1 championship leader and a fellow Dutchman, led the tributes via his Instagram page, saying: "Extremely sad to hear the news about Dilano today. I want to send my condolences to Dilano's family and loved ones. Rest in peace."

Lance Stroll also made an impassioned plea, following the news, saying: "It breaks my heart what happened and I think Eau Rouge at Spa needs some looking into because we've lost two drivers now in four or five years," referencing the death of Anthoine Hubert in an F2 race at the circuit in 2019.

"It's a really dangerous corner and we say it every year. It's not fair what happened today.

"That corner has to change. It's way too dangerous and every time we go through there it's an accident waiting to happen. Today it did happen again and we lost a young kid. It's not fair."

Following the tragic news, Van' t Hoff's team MP Motorsport said in a statement: "We are devastated at the loss of one of our brightest Dutch talents, who brought so much energy to our team during the years he raced with us. Dilano has been a part of our racing family since his motorsport debut with MP back in 2021.

"We offer our sincere condolences to Dilano's family and his loved ones, and are in full support of them and our team members who have lost not only a driver but a friend as well."

Fitzgerald's RPM team said: "Everyone at RPM is deeply saddened to hear the news that Dilano has passed away due to an accident in Race 2 today at Spa.

"We send heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and everyone MP Motorsport.

"We would like to wish Adam all the best over the next few months with his recovery. He is currently in a stable condition in hospital.

"Rest in Peace Dilano."

