Hungarian Grand Prix: When to watch practice, qualifying and the race on Sky Sports

Daniel Ricciardo's return to the grid and Sky Sports' first Formula 1 Juniors broadcast are part of what promises to be an action-packed weekend at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Red Bull will be seeking to set a new record for successive victories by an F1 constructor as they chase a 12th straight triumph, having won the British Grand Prix to equal the streak McLaren recorded in 1988.

World championship leader Max Verstappen is also chasing history as he seeks to become just the fourth driver in the sport's history to win seven consecutive races.

The Dutchman's stunning run of form has put him firmly on course for a third successive drivers' title, with victory at Silverstone extending his lead over team-mate - and nearest challenger - Sergio Perez to 99 points.

Red Bull, meanwhile, are 208 points clear of Mercedes in the constructors' standings, with another podium for Lewis Hamilton at his home race having helped the Silver Arrows extend their advantage over Aston Martin.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the British GP at Silverstone, as Max Verstappen looked to secure a sixth consecutive race win. Highlights from the British GP at Silverstone, as Max Verstappen looked to secure a sixth consecutive race win.

Despite Verstappen and Red Bull's dominance, there remains plenty of intrigue as F1 heads to Budapest, not least surrounding the return of one of the sport's most popular drivers, Daniel Ricciardo. The Australian is back on the grid after replacing Nyck de Vries at AlphaTauri, with the rookie ruthlessly dismissed just 10 races into his debut campaign.

There will be extra intrigue during Saturday's qualifying as a new format is trialled, with drivers set to be limited to a specific tyre compound in each of three parts of the session.

Also adding to the entertainment at the Hungaroring is a first-ever F1 Juniors broadcast, which will see young F1 fans present and commentate on Sunday's race.

The young recruits will get the chance to interview some of the sport's biggest names and will present alongside 2016 world champion Nico Rosberg and former NASCAR and IndyCar racer Danica Patrick.

Qualifying begins at 3pm on Saturday, with build-up from 2:15pm.

Build-up to Sunday's Grand Prix begins at 12:30pm, ahead of lights out at 2pm.

F1 Juniors coverage starts at 1:30pm on Sunday, and will continue for 30 minutes after the end of the race.

Sky Sports F1's live Hungarian GP schedule

Thursday July 20

2pm: Drivers' press conference

Friday July 21

8:55am: F3 Practice

10am: F2 Practice

12pm: Hungarian GP Practice One (session starts 12:30pm)

2pm: F3 Qualifying

2:45pm: F2 Qualifying

3:40pm: Hungarian GP Practice Two (session starts 4pm)

5:15pm: The F1 Show

Saturday July 22

8:45am: F3 Sprint

11:15am: Hungarian GP Practice Three (session starts 11:30am)

1:10pm: F2 Sprint

2:15pm: Hungarian GP Qualifying build-up

3pm: HUNGARIAN GP QUALIFYING

5pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday July 23

7:20am: F3 Feature Race

9am: F2 Feature Race

11am: Porsche Supercup

12:30pm: Grand Prix Sunday - Hungarian GP build-up

2pm: The HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX

4pm: Chequered Flag: British GP reaction

5pm: Ted's Notebook

