Max Verstappen to take five-place Belgian GP grid penalty after Red Bull driver exceeds gearbox allowance
Max Verstappen has won the last seven races to open up a 110-point world championship lead; Red Bull are on a record 12-race winning streak; It's a Sprint weekend! Watch Belgian GP Qualifying at 4pm on Friday live on Sky Sports F1
Last Updated: 28/07/23 8:38am
World Championship leader Max Verstappen will receive a five-place grid penalty for Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix after exceeding his gearbox allowance for the 2023 Formula 1 season.
While the FIA has yet to officially confirm the gearbox change and resulting penalty, Sky Sports News has learned Red Bull have taken the decision
The penalty will apply to Sunday's race, for which Qualifying is taking place on Friday as Spa-Francorchamps hosts the third Sprint weekend of the season.
It means Verstappen will line up no higher than sixth on the grid for the Grand Prix.
Each F1 car is limited to four gearboxes over the season, and Verstappen is the first driver to require a fifth assembly this year.
Verstappen's stunning run of seven successive victories has enabled him to open a 110-point world championship lead, and the overtaking opportunities at Spa should provide him with a chance to extend that run despite the grid penalty.
Last year the Dutchman lined up 14th on the grid in Belgium due to engine penalties but came through the field to claim a commanding victory.
Rain is forecast to affect Friday's qualifying session, which takes place at 4pm, as well as possibly Sunday's race which gives Verstappen an additional challenge as he seeks to negate the impact of his demotion.
Speaking to Sky Sports F1's Ted Kravitz on Thursday, Verstappen said: "The weather looks quite interesting with a lot of rain around.
"From our side we know that the car is quick and hopefully we can find a good compromise between possible rain or dry on Sunday."
Verstappen recorded the biggest victory margin of the 2023 season last time out in Hungary as he finished 33 seconds ahead of Lando Norris' McLaren.
Sky Sports F1's live Belgian GP schedule
Friday July 28
8.55am: Formula 3 Practice
10am: Formula 2 Practice
12pm: Belgian GP Practice One (session starts 12.30pm)
1.55pm: Formula 3 Qualifying
2.50pm: Formula 2 Qualifying
3.35pm: Belgian GP Qualifying build-up
4pm: Belgian GP Qualifying
6pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook
Saturday July 29
8.55am: Formula 3 Sprint Race
10.30am: Belgian GP Sprint Shootout build-up
11am: Belgian GP Sprint Shootout
12.40pm: Formula 2 Sprint Race
2.30pm: Belgian GP Sprint build-up
3.30pm: BELGIAN GP SPRINT
5pm: Ted's Sprint Notebook
Sunday July 30
7.25am: Formula 3 Feature Race
8.55am: Formula 2 Feature Race
12.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday - Belgian GP build-up
2pm: THE BELGIAN GRAND PRIX
4pm: Chequered Flag - Belgian GP reaction
5pm: Ted's Notebook
