Max Verstappen to take five-place Belgian GP grid penalty after Red Bull driver exceeds gearbox allowance

Max Verstappen is set to receive a five-place grid penalty for Sunday's Belgian GP

World Championship leader Max Verstappen will receive a five-place grid penalty for Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix after exceeding his gearbox allowance for the 2023 Formula 1 season.

While the FIA has yet to officially confirm the gearbox change and resulting penalty, Sky Sports News has learned Red Bull have taken the decision

The penalty will apply to Sunday's race, for which Qualifying is taking place on Friday as Spa-Francorchamps hosts the third Sprint weekend of the season.

It means Verstappen will line up no higher than sixth on the grid for the Grand Prix.

Each F1 car is limited to four gearboxes over the season, and Verstappen is the first driver to require a fifth assembly this year.

Verstappen's stunning run of seven successive victories has enabled him to open a 110-point world championship lead, and the overtaking opportunities at Spa should provide him with a chance to extend that run despite the grid penalty.

Last year the Dutchman lined up 14th on the grid in Belgium due to engine penalties but came through the field to claim a commanding victory.

Rain is forecast to affect Friday's qualifying session, which takes place at 4pm, as well as possibly Sunday's race which gives Verstappen an additional challenge as he seeks to negate the impact of his demotion.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1's Ted Kravitz on Thursday, Verstappen said: "The weather looks quite interesting with a lot of rain around.

"From our side we know that the car is quick and hopefully we can find a good compromise between possible rain or dry on Sunday."

Verstappen recorded the biggest victory margin of the 2023 season last time out in Hungary as he finished 33 seconds ahead of Lando Norris' McLaren.

Sky Sports F1's live Belgian GP schedule

Friday July 28

8.55am: Formula 3 Practice

10am: Formula 2 Practice

12pm: Belgian GP Practice One (session starts 12.30pm)

1.55pm: Formula 3 Qualifying

2.50pm: Formula 2 Qualifying

3.35pm: Belgian GP Qualifying build-up

4pm: Belgian GP Qualifying

6pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Saturday July 29

8.55am: Formula 3 Sprint Race

10.30am: Belgian GP Sprint Shootout build-up

11am: Belgian GP Sprint Shootout

12.40pm: Formula 2 Sprint Race

2.30pm: Belgian GP Sprint build-up

3.30pm: BELGIAN GP SPRINT

5pm: Ted's Sprint Notebook

Sunday July 30

7.25am: Formula 3 Feature Race

8.55am: Formula 2 Feature Race

12.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday - Belgian GP build-up

2pm: THE BELGIAN GRAND PRIX

4pm: Chequered Flag - Belgian GP reaction

5pm: Ted's Notebook

