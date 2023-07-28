Formula 1 to keep tyre blankets for dry tyres in 2024 as proposed ban postponed until at least 2025

Tyre blankets will remain for dry tyres in F1 in 2024

Tyre blankets will remain on dry tyres in Formula 1 next year after a proposed ban was voted against during Friday's F1 Commission meeting.

Tyre blankets enable teams to heat their tyres to 70°C for two hours before a session, providing drivers with better grip at the start of a race or when coming out of the pits.

In a bid to improve sustainability, Pirelli has been developing tyres that do not need pre-warming with drivers taking part in a number of tests this year.

Following a meeting of the F1 Commission at the Belgian GP, it was decided that any ban on tyre blankets for slick tyres will not come into effect until 2025 at the earliest.

A statement read: "The results of the testing undertaken so far show that the change can be implemented to the requested target specifications for 2024, however it has been decided to postpone the introduction of a tyre blanket ban for dry tyres in 2024 and to continue this discussion and further testing into 2025."

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner explained it was felt further testing was required to ensure blanket-free dry tyres are suitable for race conditions.

"I think it's just too early in the process," Horner said.

"We did a test recently with Pirelli and I think they've made good progress but there was a collective decision that it's not quite ready for 2024.

Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack added: "It was a long discussion. All the stakeholders went through the pros and cons and at the end all of us decided we need a bit more environment on them and to postpone by one year."

Blanket-free wet tyres were introduced earlier this season - and raced for the first time at the Monaco GP.

Mercedes tested the proposed blanket-free 2024 tyres in Barcelona after the Spanish GP (Credit: Mercedes F1/Sebastian Kawka)

Verstappen: Tyre blanket ban would look stupid

Speaking to the media on Thursday, championship leader Max Verstappen had warned Formula 1 risked looking "stupid" had the ban come into force.

"I don't think we should head in that direction," the Red Bull driver said. "It's extremely difficult - people probably don't know how difficult it is to drive a car with 1000 horsepower out of the pits already, and especially when the track is also a bit slippery.

"It is not necessary.

"I don't think it actually generates a lot of energy, these tyre blankets. I think an AC generates more when you combine it through the whole paddock.

"And also I think with the tyres, yes, they probably can make it work, but then they need to drop the working range that much that once you're up to temperature, the tyre will just be like chewing gum, and the pressures will go through the roof.

"It will not make the racing better. I think anyway, on an out-lap when you're struggling so much in a car just the warm the tyres, it will look so stupid.

"I think the racing now sometimes, out of the pits as well having hot tyres, is brilliant. I don't really see why we need to change that."

Sky Sports F1's live Belgian GP schedule

Friday July 28

3.35pm: Belgian GP Qualifying build-up

4pm: Belgian GP Qualifying

6pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Saturday July 29

8.55am: Formula 3 Sprint Race

10.30am: Belgian GP Sprint Shootout build-up

11am: Belgian GP Sprint Shootout

12.40pm: Formula 2 Sprint Race

2.30pm: Belgian GP Sprint build-up

3.30pm: BELGIAN GP SPRINT

5pm: Ted's Sprint Notebook

Sunday July 30

7.25am: Formula 3 Feature Race

8.55am: Formula 2 Feature Race

12.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday - Belgian GP build-up

2pm: THE BELGIAN GRAND PRIX

4pm: Chequered Flag - Belgian GP reaction

5pm: Ted's Notebook

Next up is the Belgian GP, the final race before F1's summer break - watch all sessions of the Sprint weekend live on Sky Sports F1 from July 28-30. Stream the Belgian GP and more with NOW.