Belgian GP: Charles Leclerc expects 'tricky' race from pole as Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton eye progress

Pole-sitter Charles Leclerc says Ferrari have a "good chance of a great result" in Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix but admits he is "not confident" of holding off the Red Bulls behind him.

Leclerc inherited pole position after finishing second in Friday's Qualifying because Max Verstappen, who topped the timesheet, incurred a five-place grid penalty after exceeding his gearbox part allowance for the season.

Having taken victory in Saturday's Sprint to extend his world championship lead to 118 points, Verstappen will start as favourite on Sunday despite his position of sixth on the grid.

Leclerc, who has endured a tough first half of the season after being Verstappen's nearest challenger last year, is looking for a first win and just a third podium of his campaign.

Asked about his chances of victory, Leclerc said: "Not confident, especially with two Red Bull guys right behind.

"I think they've got a much better race car than we have.

"It's great to be starting first and I think it gives us a good chance to have a great result, but to say that we'll target the win, I think is probably a bit too optimistic.

"If there's an opportunity for whatever reason, as always I'll try to get it, but I believe it's going to be difficult to try to keep those guys behind."

Verstappen confident of repeating 2022 heroics

Verstappen is seeking to become just the second driver in F1 history to win eight successive races, while Red Bull can claim a record-extending 13th consecutive Grand Prix triumph.

It was around this point last season where Verstappen began to exhibit a dominance that he has almost totally maintained since, with a statement win coming at Spa last year as he won with ease from 14th on the grid.

While the Dutchman has never won from sixth on the grid, he is unsurprisingly confident of changing that.

Verstappen said. "Last year we started 14th and I think this year the car is better, so I'm still targeting to win the race for sure."

Reflecting on his Sprint victory, Verstappen added: "The car was quick. We knew already over one lap that we were not bad, but also it seemed like in the race we were quite good on keeping the tyres alive. So hopefully we can do the same tomorrow if it's dry.

"But tomorrow of course I'm starting a bit further back. I need to be careful to not have any damage on the car.

"As soon as I just have a clean lap one, I think from there onwards we can move forward."

Hamilton hoping to 'fight' Leclerc, Perez

Lewis Hamilton, who has displayed encouraging pace in his upgraded Mercedes throughout the weekend, was another beneficiary of Verstappen's demotion and will start from third behind the other Red Bull of Sergio Perez.

While the near-constantly changing conditions at Spa have made it difficult to assess the true dry pace of any team, Hamilton has been highly competitive.

The seven-time world champion finished fourth in the Sprint after overtaking Perez, but was later demoted to seventh by a five-second penalty for causing a collision with the Mexican.

Like Leclerc, Hamilton isn't optimistic about keeping Verstappen behind him, the 38-year-old is hopeful of taking the "fight" to the two cars starting in front of him, along with holding off McLaren duo Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.

"Our pace has generally been decent," Hamilton said.

"Third tomorrow, I've got a Ferrari and Perez ahead so I'm hoping I'll be able to fight those guys.

"At some point Max will come sailing by and I'll just try to keep the McLarens behind."

