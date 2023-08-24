Haas retain Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen for 2024 Formula 1 season

Kevin Magnussen (L) and Nico Hulkenberg will continue to drive for Haas in 2024

Haas have confirmed their current driver line-up of Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen will be retained for the 2024 Formula 1 season.

Neither driver's future with the team beyond the end of the 2023 campaign had previously been confirmed, with the team announcing the extensions on Thursday ahead of this weekend's Dutch Grand Prix.

Hulkenberg, 36, has made a hugely impressive return to the grid, having replaced Mick Schumacher after three years without a permanent drive.

For Magnussen, who returned to Haas for a second spell with the team in 2022, next season will be his seventh with the American-owned team.

"I think it's safe to say that we've had an extremely solid driver pairing this season in Formula 1 and ultimately there was no reason to look to change that moving forward," Haas team principal Guenther Steiner said.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

"Kevin is obviously a very well-known quantity to us, and I'm delighted he'll return for what will be his seventh season in Haas colours. With 113 starts for our team alone, we know where his strengths lie and his knowledge and experience of our organisation pairs very well with that too.

"On the other side of the garage, Nico's simply slotted in without fuss or fanfare and proved himself to be a valuable member of the team. He's approaching 200 starts in Formula 1 and we're very happy to be the beneficiary of that experience behind the wheel."

Hulkenberg has quickly reacclimatised with F1, and leads the team with nine points to sit 14th in the drivers' standings.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Hulkenberg claimed a surprise second on the grid at the Canadian GP Hulkenberg claimed a surprise second on the grid at the Canadian GP

"It's nice to get things sorted early for next season to just keep the focus on racing and improving performance," Hulkenberg said.

"I enjoy being part of the team and share Gene and Guenther's passion for it. We're competing in a very tight midfield and I'm looking forward to building on what we've done together so far and taking that forward into 2024."

After a strong 2022 campaign on his return to the team, Magnussen's future perhaps looked less secure amid a 9-3 qualifying deficit to Hulkenberg, but Steiner has retained his faith in the 30-year-old.

"I'm obviously very happy to see my relationship with MoneyGram Haas F1 Team extended once again," Magnussen said.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Magnussen capitalised on changeable weather conditions and a red flag to secure the first pole position of his career at the 2022 Sao Paulo Grand Prix Magnussen capitalised on changeable weather conditions and a red flag to secure the first pole position of his career at the 2022 Sao Paulo Grand Prix

"My return in 2022 had been unexpected but was filled with numerous highlights, and although this season hasn't gone quite as we'd hoped, we've still managed to get into the points and shown potential in the package we have.

"There's plenty of racing remaining in 2023 and we've got a lot of work to do to continue to understand the VF-23 - that learning can be applied into the 2024 car."

Haas are eighth in the constructors' standings as the season resumes in Zandvoort following the summer break, with the team seeking to advance up the midfield during the final 10 races of the season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Haas team principal Guenther Steiner explains how Hulkenberg ended up joining them for the 2023 season Haas team principal Guenther Steiner explains how Hulkenberg ended up joining them for the 2023 season

Steiner added: "We've had to tackle our issues this season with regards to the VF-23, we don't hide from that, but we've been extremely fortunate to have had two drivers whose feedback is invaluable in assisting our engineering objectives.

"Kevin and Nico gelled well right from the get-go and together they've both scored points, and, in particular, Nico has excelled in qualifying - getting into Q3 on six occasions. Having not raced in Formula 1 full-time since 2019 that shows you just how professional he is and how he's looked after himself physically.

"Kevin and Nico are clearly enjoying their time in the sport, they both have mature heads on their shoulders, and they fundamentally understand what it is we're asking of them. In turn, now it's down to us as a team to look ahead to 2024 and ensure we have a car that's capable of scoring points consistently."

Formula 1 returns after the summer break with the Dutch GP and all sessions will be live on Sky Sports F1 from this Friday. Stream F1 on Sky Sports with NOW for just £26 a month for 12 months. Cancel anytime