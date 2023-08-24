Charles Leclerc admits it will be 'difficult to catch Red Bull' before 2026 F1 regulation change

Charles Leclerc has admitted it will be difficult for Ferrari to catch Red Bull before the new Formula 1 regulation changes in 2026.

Red Bull have won the last 13 F1 races and Max Verstappen will equal Sebastian Vettel's record of nine consecutive wins, with victory at this weekend's Dutch Grand Prix.

Meanwhile, Ferrari have had just three podiums this year and have taken the only non-Red Bull pole position after a stunning lap from Leclerc at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in April.

"We are trying to work towards catching Red Bull but it's a big margin. It's going to be very difficult to catch them before the change of regulations," said Leclerc.

"It's different than in the past. In qualifying, we are much closer than what we have seen in the past. Normally, when we see a team dominating, it was in qualifying and the race.

"With Red Bull now, it's much more in the race than qualifying - the gaps are bigger in the race compared to qualifying. That's why we are all working towards our race pace because Red Bull is so far ahead. There is a lot of work to do. We will have some development in the next few races that can help us do a step forward.

"Also with this car, we can have some unexpected surprises because they are so sensitive and a small change can have a big difference. Hopefully, this is the case for us."

Hamilton: Next year will prove if Red Bull can be overhauled

Lewis Hamilton is looking for his first win since since the Saudi Arabian GP in December 2021

Mercedes are second in the constructors' championship but 256 points behind Red Bull and are still searching for their first win.

Lewis Hamilton took pole position at the Hungarian Grand Prix, his first in 19 months, and thinks Leclerc could be right about catching Red Bull.

"Well, we don't have a rule change coming up, so I'm going to hope that that's not the case," said Hamilton. "But the fact is they are far ahead and most likely have started developing next year's car already - months before everybody else, because they're 100, 200 points ahead in the championship.

"So it's very, very possible that Charles could be right, but we're working on the steep gradient, trying to develop and get ourselves to close the gap. Whether or not we can, next year will be proof of that. I hope we can."

Verstappen's Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez, who has claimed two of the team's 12 victories this season, thinks a lot can change in the next two-and-a-half seasons before 2026.

"Well, I think it's quite early to say, when you see the sort of jumps that the teams like McLaren can do, from where they were at the beginning of the season to where they are now," said Perez.

"It only takes another team to make such an improvement, so I wouldn't think that and we are not thinking like that. We are really working hard, we are really trying to improve race by race on all the different areas."

Norris more optimistic about catching Red Bull

Lando Norris was second to Max Verstappen at Silverstone and the Hungaroring

As for McLaren, they have leapt up the grid after bringing a major upgrade package to the Austrian and British Grand Prix, which saw them in the battle for second behind Red Bull.

Lando Norris took back-to-back podiums at Silverstone and the Hungaroring and thinks Red Bull are catchable.

"I don't think you can say never. I don't want to say no," said Norris. "I think from where we were in the season, the step we made to where we are, I think was pretty huge in such a short period of time.

"So from what I've seen from what we've been able to do over the last season, then I don't want to say no, I think it should be possible. But that's life, they're doing a good job and everyone else is not doing a good enough job, that's the way it is."

