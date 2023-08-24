Dutch GP: Lewis Hamilton says Mercedes' 2023 Formula 1 turnaround has been 'overlooked'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lewis Hamilton insists there's no stress between him and Mercedes after recent performance issues with the car Lewis Hamilton insists there's no stress between him and Mercedes after recent performance issues with the car

Lewis Hamilton says Mercedes holding second position in the 2023 Formula 1 constructor's standings is a "huge achievement" that has been "overlooked".

Mercedes claimed just one podium in the opening six races of the season, before major upgrades sparked a revival that enabled them to reach the summer break trailing only Red Bull, who have won all 12 races.

Hamilton has led Mercedes' resurgence, with four podium finishes helping the seven-time world champion to close to within a point of third-placed Fernando Alonso in the drivers' standings, while Mercedes have gone 51 points clear of the Spaniard's team.

"I think it's a huge achievement and I think it's something that I feel has been a little bit overlooked, if I'm being honest," Hamilton said on Thursday ahead of the season's resumption at the Dutch Grand Prix.

"Ultimately because we want to win, I wouldn't say there's been the most positive narrative, but I'm really proud of the team and the progress and the steps we have taken with the car."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Ted Kravitz analysed Mercedes' upgrades at the Belgian Grand Prix Sky Sports' Ted Kravitz analysed Mercedes' upgrades at the Belgian Grand Prix

Mercedes saw an eight-year streak of constructors' titles emphatically ended by Red Bull in 2022 after being caught out by the introduction of drastic new regulations.

The team opted to stick with a flawed design concept at the start of 2023, but swiftly discovered they were once more unable to compete with the stunning pace of Max Verstappen, who is on course to claim a third successive drivers' title.

"From feeling like the exact, almost identical car to last year, to making all the changes we have… there are some small adjustments we are making moves forward over these next couple of races, we have some small bits added to the car this weekend," Hamilton said.

"Absolutely every point of downforce, every little bit that we add makes a difference and so I'm super grateful for everyone back at the factory for continuing to push even through the hard times and just stay focused with the belief that we will get there at some point."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lewis Hamilton pips Max Verstappen to claim a record 9th pole position at the Hungaroring Lewis Hamilton pips Max Verstappen to claim a record 9th pole position at the Hungaroring

Aston Martin showed surprise pace as Alonso took six podiums in the opening eight races of the season, while McLaren made a remarkable mid-season leap forward to rival Mercedes for podiums in the weeks before the summer break.

"For us to be second in the constructors' championship, considering how others have started this year, like how McLaren are doing that big turnaround, Aston, who came out the blocks really great.

"I think it's pretty amazing and that's down to all these amazing people back in at the factory and the crew that we have here, and also the drivers do not do a bad job.

"My goal is to try and make sure the team keep them, keep that second place in the championship and try and hunt down second in the drivers' championship - that's my goal, so that'll be fun."

Hamilton hopeful over Dutch GP chances | 'Weather spices things up'

Hamilton is hopeful that Mercedes will be competitive in Zandvoort this weekend, with strong performances by him and George Russell at the circuit last year boosting the 38-year-old's hopes.

While Hamilton believes the W14 could perform well in dry conditions, with track characteristics similar to those in Hungary where he took pole in July, the Brit says that forecast showers could also aid his cause.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ahead of this weekend's Dutch Grand Prix, we look back at some of the most memorable moments from previous races at Circuit Zandvoort Ahead of this weekend's Dutch Grand Prix, we look back at some of the most memorable moments from previous races at Circuit Zandvoort

"I think the wet weather definitely spices things up," Hamilton said.

"I think in Spa, which is not a strong circuit for us, when it rained we were performing quite well, so I'm hoping that that's the case this weekend, if it is wet.

"But otherwise, I think the guys think that this is not far too different to Budapest and the car was a lot better for Budapest.

"And last year, even when the car wasn't great, we were competing closer to the front - I think George got second and I was hunting down the lead at one point."

Formula 1 returns after the summer break with the Dutch GP and all sessions will be live on Sky Sports F1 from this Friday. Stream F1 on Sky Sports with NOW for just £26 a month for 12 months. Cancel anytime