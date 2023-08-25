Dutch GP: Max Verstappen tops Practice One in Zandvoort as Lewis Hamilton shows encouraging pace for Mercedes

Red Bull's Max Verstappen topped first practice at the Dutch Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton showed encouraging pace for Mercedes to take third.

Verstappen, who is chasing a record-equalling ninth successive victory, delighted his home fans by continuing the dominant form that had seen him open a 125-point lead ahead of Formula 1's summer break.

Fernando Alonso was second in the upgraded Aston Martin, but it was Hamilton in third who appeared most likely to challenge Verstappen, with the seven-time world champion having multiple flying laps interrupted.

The latter, in which he had set an impressive first sector, was halted by Haas' Nico Hulkenberg crashing at Turn 13, prompting a red flag and seven-minute delay.

Verstappen's Red Bull team-mate and nearest title challenger, Sergio Perez, was fourth, with the team looking to maintain their streak of having won all 12 races this season.

Williams delivered an impressive performance as Alex Albon claimed fifth and team-mate Logan Sargeant took seventh, with McLaren's Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri each slotting in behind them.

Ferrari, who had Robert Shwartzman driving in place of Carlos Sainz in one of their allocated rookie sessions, were well off the pace.

Charles Leclerc finished 16th, more than 1.6s back from Verstappen, while Shwartzman was last among drivers who set a time.

The one car that failed to do that was the Aston Martin Lance Stroll after the Canadian was forced out of the session by a suspected power unit issue.

With the season resuming after a near month-long break, there was plenty of experimentation occurring in the early stages as teams used aids such as flow-vis paint and aerodynamic rakes.

Drivers also had to contend with the sand that had been blown onto the track in the Dutch coastal town, meaning Friday's second session at 3pm is likely to paint a clearer picture of the pecking order going into the weekend.

Dutch GP Practice One Timesheet Driver Team Time 1) Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:11.852 2) Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.278 3) Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.373 4) Sergio Perez Red Bull +0.471 5) Alex Albon Williams +0.595 6) Lando Norris McLaren +0.608 7) Logan Sargeant Williams +0.765 8) Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.806 9) Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +0.897 10) Esteban Ocon Alpine +0.950 11) George Russell Mercedes +0.961 12) Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.043 13) Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri +1.138 14) Kevin Magnussen Haas +1.470 15) Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +1.596 16) Charles Leclerc Ferrari +1.667 17) Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +1.974 18) Nico Hulkenberg Haas +2.171 19) Robert Shwartzman Ferrari +2.951 20) Lance Stroll Aston Martin No time

