Daniel Ricciardo: AlphaTauri driver ruled out of Dutch Grand Prix after breaking bone in his hand in crash

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Daniel Ricciardo was taken to hospital after his crash at Turn 3 in second practice at the Dutch Grand Prix Daniel Ricciardo was taken to hospital after his crash at Turn 3 in second practice at the Dutch Grand Prix

Daniel Ricciardo has been replaced by Liam Lawson for the remainder of the Dutch Grand Prix after breaking a bone in his hand in a crash during Friday practice.

In a bizarre incident, Ricciardo drove his AlphaTauri into the barrier at Turn 3 as he was forced to take evasive action having appeared to be late in noticing the stricken McLaren of Oscar Piastri, that had crashed at the corner moments earlier.

Ricciardo appeared to suffer the injury during the impact with the barrier, complaining of damage to his hand over team radio before struggling to get out of the car as he held his left arm to his chest.

An AlphaTauri statement said: "After today's incident during Free Practice 2 in Zandvoort, in which Daniel Ricciardo hit the barrier at Turn 3, he was brought to the local hospital and further examinations were carried out.

"An X-ray confirmed he sustained a break to a metacarpal on his left hand, and this injury will not allow him to continue his duties, so he will be replaced by the team's reserve driver Liam Lawson for the remainder of this weekend.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Fellow Australians Oscar Piastri and Daniel Ricciardo both crashed out early on in second practice ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix Fellow Australians Oscar Piastri and Daniel Ricciardo both crashed out early on in second practice ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix

"The team wishes him all the best for the quickest possible recovery."

Red Bull junior driver Lawson, who appeared in two practice sessions for AlphaTauri last season, along with one for the senior team, will make his competitive F1 debut.

The 21-year-old New Zealander, who has formerly driven in F3 and F2, has been competing in this year's Super Formula Championship in Japan, sitting second in the standings going into the season-ending double header in Suzuka in October.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Red Bull boss Christian Horner discusses Daniel Ricciardo's broken hand and his expectations for Dutch Grand Prix replacement driver Liam Lawson. Red Bull boss Christian Horner discusses Daniel Ricciardo's broken hand and his expectations for Dutch Grand Prix replacement driver Liam Lawson.

Having been released by McLaren at the end of last season, Ricciardo returned to Red Bull as third driver for the 2023 campaign, before making a surprise return to replace Nyck de Vries.

Ricciardo has been clear that his ultimate goal is to reclaim a permanent seat with the senior team, but told Sky Sports on Thursday that he would be keen to remain with AlphaTauri for the remainder of his career in the event a Red Bull seat doesn't become available.

Tsunoda: We have to pray Ricciardo is in okay shape

Speaking while Ricciardo was undergoing checks in hospital, his AlphaTauri team-mate Yuki Tsunoda offered a message of support.

"Yeah I just heard now and he is being checked now in hospital, hopefully he is okay," Tsunoda said after taking an impressive fifth in Practice Two.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Piastri, who suffered a small cut to his finger from his crash, is confident he can "bounce back" on Saturday.

"I just went in a little bit hot, turned in a bit aggressively and unfortunately found the wall," the McLaren driver said.

"A shame and unfortunate to give the guys a massive amount of work tonight but hopefully we will bounce back tomorrow and have a good day.

"It was going to happen at some stage, of course you never want it to.

"Around here, especially in that corner, you pay a big consequence if you overdo it.

"Try not to do it again and see what we can do for the rest of the weekend."

Sky Sports F1's live Dutch GP schedule

SATURDAY AUGUST 26

10.15am: Dutch GP Practice Three (session starts 10.30am)

12.10pm: F2 Sprint Race

1.15pm: Dutch GP Qualifying build-up

2pm: Dutch GP Qualifying

SUNDAY AUGUST 27

8.55am: F2 Feature Race

12.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Dutch GP build-up

2pm: THE DUTCH GRAND PRIX

4pm: Chequered Flag: Dutch GP reaction

5.30pm: Dutch GP highlights

Formula 1 returns after the summer break with the Dutch GP and all sessions will be live on Sky Sports F1 from this Friday. Stream F1 on Sky Sports with NOW for just £26 a month for 12 months. Cancel anytime