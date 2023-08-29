Italian Grand Prix: Ferrari release special livery ahead of home F1 race at Monza

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Look back at some of the most dramatic moments to have taken place at the Italian Grand Prix! Look back at some of the most dramatic moments to have taken place at the Italian Grand Prix!

Is there anything more iconic in the sport of F1 than Ferrari racing at Monza?

Not as far as the Tifosi are concerned, certainly, and the Prancing Horse's adoring fans will have something extra to enjoy at this weekend's Italian Grand Prix, live on Sky Sports, after Ferrari announced the release of a special livery on its two cars, as well as on Charles Leclerc's and Carlos Sainz's helmets and race suits.

The SF-23 livery will pay tribute to "the company's racing DNA" and particularly that of the Ferrari 499P Hypercar which won the world's most famous endurance race, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, back in June. The hypercar featured yellow 'V' stripes running down the side, and a similar motif will feature on the nose and engine cover of the F1 car.

The race numbers - 16 and 55 - will also be yellow. Leclerc and Sainz will also have race suits specially designed for this race, featuring the team's historic colours of yellow, red and black as well as the 'long F' logo which also features on the rear wing of the car.

In addition, both drivers will wear special helmets for the Monza weekend, with Leclerc's featuring more yellow and Sainz's mainly black. The team also announced that the walkway leading from the paddock to the pit garage at Monza, will feature illustrations of the Scuderia's milestones in Formula 1 as well as in other categories where Ferraris have raced.

Two of the heroes of Ferrari's Le Mans triumph, Antonio Giovinazzi and Alessandro Pier Guidi, will also be guests of honour for the weekend.

Ferrari will be aiming for a 22nd Italian Grand Prix victory this weekend and the first since 2019, when Charles Leclerc took the full haul of points.

To do so, they will have to stop an imperious Red Bull team which has won every race this season, and will need to try and prevent Max Verstappen setting a new record for consecutive F1 victories as he aims to be the first man in the sport's history to win 10 races in a row.

One thing in the Scuderia's favour will be the fervent backing of the Ferrari fans who will be out in force in the grandstands in Monza.

Ferrari will sign off the European season in style – at least in terms of aesthetic. They'll be hoping they can match that with performance and points haul too, come the chequered flag on Sunday.

