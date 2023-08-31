Lewis Hamilton says signing new Mercedes contract 'not about revenge' for 2021 F1 world championship defeat

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lewis Hamilton says he has unfinished business at Mercedes and the team are confident they can win more titles Lewis Hamilton says he has unfinished business at Mercedes and the team are confident they can win more titles

Lewis Hamilton says his decision to sign a two-year contract extension with Mercedes was not motivated by a desire for "revenge" following his controversial 2021 world championship defeat to Max Verstappen.

Hamilton was cruelly denied a record eighth drivers' title when a controversial ruling gave Max Verstappen the opportunity to overtake the Brit on the final lap of the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, with the Dutchman sealing his maiden championship.

Since that moment, Verstappen has dominated the sport and the Red Bull driver is well on his way to a third successive title, while Hamilton is without a win since the race that preceded the 2021 finale.

"On the 2021 thing, I'm not really a revenge person, it's not about revenge, it's not about redemption," Hamilton said after the extension was announced on Thursday.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Hamilton will remain in F1 until the end of 2025 after signing a new contract to stay at Mercedes Hamilton will remain in F1 until the end of 2025 after signing a new contract to stay at Mercedes

"That's in the past, there's nothing you can do about the past, but what we can do is work harder and be more precise and be better moving forwards.

"And I truly believe that with this team we can win more world championships and more races together, so that's where all my energy is going."

'We're trying to win more world championships'

The introduction of new design regulations in 2022 caught Mercedes out, leaving the Silver Arrows well off the pace of Red Bull and Ferrari at the start of last year.

There was optimism Mercedes were closing the gap as they ended the campaign strongly, but 2023 has turned out to be even more dominant for Red Bull, who have won all 13 races and will have Verstappen going for a record 10th successive victory on Sunday.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Hamilton shows us what he wears in his Mercedes F1 car Hamilton shows us what he wears in his Mercedes F1 car

Mercedes' struggles led to speculation Hamilton could retire or seek a move elsewhere, with reports from Italy earlier this season having linked the 38-year-old with a blockbuster switch to Ferrari.

Hamilton says he has seen enough behind the scenes to convince him that the team, with whom he was won six of his seven titles, can return to contention.

"We're trying to win more world championships," he said. "The unfinished business is getting us back to the top, it's getting back and fighting back for world championships.

"We've been the most successful team in history, the most successful run in the past 10 years, but it's been a challenge this past year, so just getting us back to where we belong, and operating on all those cylinders, which we're seeing Red Bull doing.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Hamilton took his first pole since 2021 at the Hungarian GP in July Hamilton took his first pole since 2021 at the Hungarian GP in July

"It's what you see, it's not necessarily what someone says. It's the work that you're doing, it's the meetings we've been having with all the engineers, with [technical director] James Allison and the whole group back at the factory - the heads of all the departments coming together and talking, and just really engaging better than ever before about where we are, the mistakes we've made, why we've made those decisions and why we won't make them again, and where we're going.

"And just all having that confidence in each other that we are the best at what we do, and that when we come together, given time, we will get to where we need to be."

Brundle: Hamilton would have asked for same money as Verstappen

Sky Sports F1's Martin Brundle believes Hamilton will have demanded an annual salary similar to the reported €50m Verstappen is earning from his long-term deal with Red Bull.

"I'm sure he would be asking for that kind of number," Brundle said. "He will value himself at the same as Max, as a seven-time world champion, and he knows he's still got the speed.

"It will be a number of tens of millions, plus bonuses and other things. I would imagine Lewis and his team have been dotting the i's and crossing the t's of all kinds of things, sort of in the car and out of the car and away from the track, things he wants to do.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Martin Brundle says Hamilton's new contract at Mercedes makes sense and is great news for the sport Martin Brundle says Hamilton's new contract at Mercedes makes sense and is great news for the sport

"He will have been fighting like crazy to do almost no media and no marketing if he can get away with it and all the things he doesn't particularly like doing, he just wants to drive the racing car of course. So the power balance changes a little bit.

"I'm sure he would have had a little scout around to see what was out there, but I don't see any reason why he would jump from Mercedes, over to Ferrari for example, given the experience and history he has with Mercedes.

"I don't think there was a spot at Red Bull for him, so staying where he is makes sense and is good news for F1, good news for Lewis and good news for Mercedes."

As for Hamilton's motivation, Brundle believes that the Brit's desire for an record eighth title is the key element.

"I think it's very much driving him, yes," he added. "There are many that believe had he won the eighth title in Abu Dhabi 2021, he would have retired. So I think it's a big driving force for him to leave the championship with eight or more."

Sky Sports F1's live Italian GP schedule

Friday 1 September

8.35am: F3 Practice

10am: F2 Practice

12pm: Italian GP Practice One (session starts at 12.30pm)

2pm: F3 Qualifying

2.45pm: F2 Qualifying

3.40pm: Italian GP Practice Two (session starts at 4pm)

5.15pm: The F1 Show

Saturday 2 September

8.20am: F3 Sprint Race

11.15am: Italian GP Practice Three (session starts at 11.30am)

1.10pm: F2 Sprint Race

2.10pm: Italian GP Qualifying build-up

3pm: Italian GP Qualifying

4.45pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday 3 September

7.10am: F3 Feature Race

8.15am: F2 Feature Race

12.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Italian GP build-up

2pm: THE ITALIAN GRAND PRIX

4pm: Chequered Flag: Italian GP reaction

5pm: Ted's Notebook

Next up for for Formula 1 is Monza, the Temple of Speed, which is the last European race of the season. All sessions from the Italian GP will be live on Sky Sports F1 from this Friday. Stream F1 on Sky Sports with NOW for just £26 a month for 12 months. Cancel anytime