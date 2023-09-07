Lewis Hamilton: Mercedes driver thinking about next F1 contract after 2025 and plans to be around for 'a while'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lewis Hamilton says Max Verstappen has not had the challenge of racing against strong team-mates during his and Red Bull's period of dominance in the sport Lewis Hamilton says Max Verstappen has not had the challenge of racing against strong team-mates during his and Red Bull's period of dominance in the sport

Lewis Hamilton has revealed he is already thinking about his next contract after signing a deal to stay at Mercedes until 2025.

Hamilton, who finished sixth at the Italian Grand Prix, ended speculation regarding his future by confirming his seat at Mercedes alongside George Russell for 2024 and 2025.

The seven-time world champion will be racing as a 40-year-old in 2025 and the latest deals for both Mercedes drivers mean the team have neither Hamilton nor Russell penned in for 2026, when F1's new technical regulations are introduced.

"The goal within those two years is 100 per cent to be fighting and win a world championship. We are second in the constructors' championship right now and we want to dethrone those who are at the top. I have 100 per cent faith that we can do that," said Hamilton when asked by Sky Sports F1 about his targets.

"In terms of long-term, I'm thinking about my next contract - what that will look like, how long that will be. I plan to be here for a while.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lewis Hamilton says he was at fault for his collision with Oscar Piastri during the Italian Grand Prix and he went to apologise to the Australian after the race Lewis Hamilton says he was at fault for his collision with Oscar Piastri during the Italian Grand Prix and he went to apologise to the Australian after the race

"But it could change. I could come back next year and be like 'damn it'. Who knows? You never know where you are going to be in life but right now I'm very focused on staying positive every day. I know that's not easy for anyone.

"Staying fit and healthy and trying to find that balance of enjoying yourself and your work - balance with family life and all those sort of things. I think I've got a pretty decent balance right now. That's enabling me to really love what I'm doing."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Anthony Davidson takes a look at the collision between Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton and McLaren's Oscar Piastri during the Italian GP Anthony Davidson takes a look at the collision between Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton and McLaren's Oscar Piastri during the Italian GP

Rosberg on 'strange' Hamilton comments about Verstappen

Another major talking point at Monza was Hamilton's comments to Sky Italy, where he said Max Verstappen has had weaker team-mates than him.

He also went on to say Verstappen's dominance is no more impressive than when Michael Schumacher, Sebastian Vettel, Kimi Raikkonen and Fernando Alonso were winning.

Nico Rosberg was one of three world champion team-mates Hamilton has been up against in his career and understands the British driver's opinion.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Red Bull team principal Christian Horner responds to Lewis Hamilton's claim that Max Verstappen has not had the challenge of racing against strong team-mates Red Bull team principal Christian Horner responds to Lewis Hamilton's claim that Max Verstappen has not had the challenge of racing against strong team-mates

"It's a bit strange Lewis does talk about that 'my team-mates were so much better'. Where did that come from? But I do think he has a point. He had three world champions as team-mates and that says a lot doesn't it," said Rosberg.

"Nevertheless, it's not really that relevant because we all know how amazingly well Max is driving. Max is going very strongly towards that same level as Hamilton, Schumacher, Senna. He's going to be one of those top-five greats very soon. It's phenomenal."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff questions whether Max Verstappen would hold any importance to setting a new record of ten consecutive Grand Prix wins Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff questions whether Max Verstappen would hold any importance to setting a new record of ten consecutive Grand Prix wins

Martin Brundle added: "I think it's too dismissive of Max's team-mates. I hope this is the new Lewis after his new contract because normally he's a lot more diplomatic about that. He was just steaming in with very firm opinion, almost putting it forward as knowledge.

"I liked it. I hope he keeps doing that. He was not going to give Max any oxygen whatsoever at this moment. I think he could have been a little more grand about it, given Max something - because Max is quite extraordinary at the moment. The way he's gelling with the team and car and reeling off these races is something to behold."

Next up for the F1 circus are the stunning streets of Singapore under the lights. All sessions from the Singapore GP will be live on Sky Sports F1 from September 15-17. Stream F1 on Sky Sports with NOW for just £26 a month for 12 months. Cancel anytime