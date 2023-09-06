Singapore Grand Prix: When to watch practice, qualifying and the race live on Sky Sports
Watch the Singapore GP live on Sky Sports F1 as we head to the iconic Marina Bay street circuit; watch all sessions from the Singapore GP live on Sky Sports F1 from September 15-17
Next up for the F1 circus are the stunning streets of Singapore under the lights and you can watch all the action live on Sky Sports F1.
The spectacular night race from Marina Bay will be live on Sky Sports F1 from September 15-17 and with the race being in south-east Asia, conditions are hot and humid with drivers losing up to 3kg of fluids during a race where the corners keep coming and concentration erodes over the two hours.
Max Verstappen will be looking to extend his historic winning streak to 11 races and put himself one step closer to wrapping up this year's World Championship.
However, it is a track on which the two-time world champion is yet to find victory, with 2023 looking to be his best chance to date.
The Ferraris will also be hoping to gain some ground on Verstappen after an electric home race at the Italian Grand Prix, Carlos Sainz wrapping up third after taking pole position in front of the Tifosi.
Mercedes will also be hopeful of a better weekend on a track that is set to suit their car and one where Lewis Hamilton has had a lot of success before, winning four times on the street circuit.
Interestingly, Sergio Perez is the only non-world champion to have won the Singapore Grand Prix. Sebastian Vettel, Hamilton, Fernando Alonso and Nico Rosberg are the only other winners around the streets that can only be tamed by the best.
Sky Sports F1's live Singapore GP schedule
Friday 15 September
- 10.00am: Practice One (session starts at 10.10am)
- 1.45pm: Practice Two (session starts at 2pm)
- 3.30pm: The F1 Show: Singapore
Saturday 16 September
- 10.15am: Practice Three (Session starts at 10.30am)
- 1pm: Qualifying (Session Starts at 2pm)
- 3.30pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook
Sunday 17 September
- 11.30am: Singapore Grand Prix build-up
- 1pm: THE SINGAPORE GRAND PRIX
- 3pm: Chequered Flag
- 4pm: Ted's Notebook
