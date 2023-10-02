Andretti's F1 bid given FIA green light as new team one step closer to joining championship

Michael Andretti, who raced in F1 for McLaren and won the US CART championship in the 1990s, is now a team owner across multiple motorsport disciplines and is fronting their Formula 1 bid

American outfit Andretti have been given the green light to enter Formula 1 as a new 11th team by the FIA, but now await approval from F1's owners.

In January, the FIA, the sport's governing body, launched an application process for new teams to seek to join Formula 1 in 2025, 2026 - when new engine regulations take effect - or 2027.

The FIA and Liberty Media-owned Formula 1, who control the sport's commercial rights, both have a say on the matter.

With the FIA accepting Andretti's application, their candidacy is now referred on to Formula 1 for consideration.

Sky Sports understands that F1's perspective on the matter will be purely commercial. They are expected to make their assessment on Andretti's bid over a number of months before reaching a final decision.

"We note the FIA's conclusions in relation to the first and second phases of their process and will now conduct our own assessment of the merits of the remaining application," said F1 in a statement.

Formula 1 has 10 teams at present and is limited to a maximum of 12 up to and including the 2025 season by the current Concorde Agreement, the document which binds the sport's rules and governance together.

Legendary American racing driver Michael Andretti, who won the US CART championship in the 1990s and had a brief stint in F1 with McLaren, is fronting a bid from his team, which races in other motor sport disciplines, in collaboration with General Motors brand Cadillac.

Andretti have brought Cadillac on board as a partner of the F1 project

FIA explains reasons for accepting Andretti's application

The FIA said of the four would-be teams that made the second phase of the application process Andretti were "the only candidate to meet the stringent criteria" set out by them.

The criteria included assessments on "sporting and technical ability, the ability of the team to raise and maintain sufficient funding to allow participation in the championship at a competitive level and the team's experience and human resources".

Sustainability management was also assessed.



"The FIA was very clear in establishing stringent criteria for entry from the outset of the Expressions of Interest procedure," said FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

"Our objective, after rigorous due diligence during the application phase, was to only approve prospective entries which satisfied the set criteria and illustrated that they would add value to the sport.



"The FIA is obliged to approve applications that comply with the Expressions of Interests application requirements and we have adhered to that procedure in deciding that Andretti Formula Racing LLC's application would proceed to the next stage of the application process. In taking that decision, the FIA is acting in accordance with EU directives on motor sport participation and development.



"Andretti Formula Racing LLC was the only entity which fulfils the selection criteria that was set in all material respects. I congratulate Michael Andretti and his team on a thorough submission. I also want to thank all prospective teams for their interest and participation.



"The Expressions of Interest process builds on the positive acceptance of the FIA's 2026 F1 Power Unit Regulations among existing OEMs which has also attracted further commitment from Audi, Honda and Ford and interest from Porsche and General Motors."