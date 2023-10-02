Qatar GP 2023: When to watch F1 sprint weekend at Losail International Circuit as Max Verstappen looks set for third title

Max Verstappen is on the verge of a third consecutive title and could secure the 2023 Formula 1 Drivers' Championship this Saturday at the Qatar Grand Prix - live on Sky Sports.

Verstappen leads Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez by 177 points, with only 180 points available in the remaining six events.

It means sixth place or higher for Verstappen in the Sprint Race this Saturday at the Losail International Circuit will be enough to win the title, no matter what Perez does.

The races left live on Sky Sports F1 in 2023 Date Grand Prix UK race start time October 6-8 Qatar GP* 6pm October 20-22 United States GP* 8pm October 27-29 Mexico City GP 8pm November 3-5 Sao Paulo GP* 5pm November 17-19 Las Vegas GP 6am November 24-26 Abu Dhabi GP 1pm *Sprint weekend

Red Bull won the Constructors' Championship last time out at Suzuka and Verstappen will be aiming to win in Qatar for the first time, having finished second to Lewis Hamilton in the only previous event there in 2021.

McLaren should be strong again and will be hoping to replicate their double podium with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, while Mercedes and Ferrari are set to go head-to-head in a big battle for second in the Constructors' Standings.

Every session from the fourth Sprint Weekend of the season is live on Sky Sports F1, with Qualifying on Friday at 6pm, the Sprint at 6:30pm on Saturday and lights out for Sunday's race at 6pm.

Drivers' championship top 10 after 17 rounds Driver Team Points 1) Max Verstappen Red Bull 400 2) Sergio Perez Red Bull 223 3) Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 190 4) Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 174 5) Carlos Sainz Ferrari 150 6) Charles Leclerc Ferrari 135 7) George Russell Mercedes 115 8) Lando Norris McLaren 115 9) Oscar Piastri McLaren 57 10) Lance Stroll Aston Martin 47

Constructors' championship top five after 17 rounds Team Points 1) Red Bull 623 2) Mercedes 305 3) Ferrari 185 4) Aston Martin 221 5) McLaren 172

When to watch the Qatar GP live only on Sky Sports F1

Thursday October 5

4pm: Drivers' Press Conference

Friday October 6

2pm: Qatar GP Practice One (Session starts 2.30pm)

5pm: Qatar GP Qualifying build-up

6pm: Qatar GP Qualifying

8pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Saturday October 7

1.30pm: Sprint Shootout build-up

2pm: Sprint Shootout

5.30pm: Sprint build-up

6.30pm: SPRINT

8pm: Ted's Sprint Notebook

Sunday October 8

4.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Qatar GP build-up

6pm: THE QATAR GRAND PRIX

8pm: Chequered Flag: Qatar GP reaction

9pm: Ted's Notebook

