Qatar GP 2023: When to watch F1 sprint weekend at Losail International Circuit as Max Verstappen looks set for third title
The 2023 Qatar Grand Prix is set to be the destination where Max Verstappen is crowned a three-time Formula 1 champion; Verstappen could become champion on Saturday after the Sprint Race; you can watch every session from the Sprint Weekend live on Sky Sports F1
Last Updated: 29/09/23 4:56pm
Max Verstappen is on the verge of a third consecutive title and could secure the 2023 Formula 1 Drivers' Championship this Saturday at the Qatar Grand Prix - live on Sky Sports.
Verstappen leads Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez by 177 points, with only 180 points available in the remaining six events.
It means sixth place or higher for Verstappen in the Sprint Race this Saturday at the Losail International Circuit will be enough to win the title, no matter what Perez does.
The races left live on Sky Sports F1 in 2023
|Date
|Grand Prix
|UK race start time
|October 6-8
|Qatar GP*
|6pm
|October 20-22
|United States GP*
|8pm
|October 27-29
|Mexico City GP
|8pm
|November 3-5
|Sao Paulo GP*
|5pm
|November 17-19
|Las Vegas GP
|6am
|November 24-26
|Abu Dhabi GP
|1pm
|*Sprint weekend
Red Bull won the Constructors' Championship last time out at Suzuka and Verstappen will be aiming to win in Qatar for the first time, having finished second to Lewis Hamilton in the only previous event there in 2021.
McLaren should be strong again and will be hoping to replicate their double podium with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, while Mercedes and Ferrari are set to go head-to-head in a big battle for second in the Constructors' Standings.
Every session from the fourth Sprint Weekend of the season is live on Sky Sports F1, with Qualifying on Friday at 6pm, the Sprint at 6:30pm on Saturday and lights out for Sunday's race at 6pm.
Drivers' championship top 10 after 17 rounds
|Driver
|Team
|Points
|1) Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|400
|2) Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|223
|3) Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|190
|4) Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|174
|5) Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|150
|6) Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|135
|7) George Russell
|Mercedes
|115
|8) Lando Norris
|McLaren
|115
|9) Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|57
|10) Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|47
Constructors' championship top five after 17 rounds
|Team
|Points
|1) Red Bull
|623
|2) Mercedes
|305
|3) Ferrari
|185
|4) Aston Martin
|221
|5) McLaren
|172
