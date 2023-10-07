Qatar GP: FIA could enforce three pit stops during race amid safety concerns over tyres

Each driver could be forced to make three pit stops during Sunday's race

The FIA has announced that all drivers could be obliged to make at least three pit stops during Sunday's Qatar Grand Prix amid "safety" concerns over tyre wear.

Following analysis of the tyres used on Friday in what was meant to be the sole practice session of the Sprint event, there were concerns over the impact the Losail International Circuit's 'pyramid' kerbs are having.

In an attempt to reduce the impact, track limits at Turns 12-13 have been revised, and an extra 10-minute 'practice familiarisation' ahead of the Sprint Shootout on Saturday has been added to allow drivers time to adjust to the changes.

Depending on the results of the analysis from the 19-lap Sprint later on Saturday, the FIA says it could enforce a three pit stop rule for Sunday's 57-lap race, along with a maximum limit of 20 full laps run on any single set of tyres.

An FIA statement, released little more than three hours before the scheduled start of the Sprint Shootout, said: "Following the standard analysis of tyres used during Free Practice 1 yesterday, in which tyres that have been used for approximately 20 laps are examined by Pirelli to check various safety parameters, a separation in the sidewall between the topping compound and the carcass cords on many of tyres that were checked was discovered.

"It is the view of the FIA and Pirelli that a significant number of additional laps on these tyres could result in circumferential damage of the tyres with subsequent air loss, and tyres analysed with lower lap numbers showed a much-reduced extent of the issue.

"This issue has likely been caused by the high-frequency interference between the tyre sidewall and the 50mm 'pyramid' kerbs used extensively at this circuit, aggravated by the propensity to ride those kerbs."

