Max Verstappen F1 title permutations: How Red Bull driver can win 2023 drivers' title in Qatar GP Sprint

Max Verstappen has moved to the brink of his third Formula 1 drivers’ title and is in line to secure the 2023 championship next time out at the Qatar Grand Prix.

Verstappen's 13th win of his extraordinarily dominant season at Suzuka moved him 177 points clear of team-mate Sergio Perez, now his sole-remaining mathematical challenger, with only 180 left to play for over the six Grands Prix and three Sprints that remain.

Verstappen therefore needs just three more points in total between now and 2023's chequered flag in Abu Dhabi on November 26 to join the illustrious ranks of triple F1 champions.

His first chance comes on F1's second-ever visit to Qatar's Losail International Circuit on October 7-8.

How Verstappen can be champion in the Qatar Sprint

In a season that Verstappen and Red Bull have already achieved a number of 'firsts' in F1 history, another one now presents itself on Saturday October 7.

Verstappen will become the first driver to clinch a title in a Sprint race if he finishes sixth or higher (three points or more) in the short-form format on the Saturday.

That is irrespective of where Perez finishes.

And, in any case, if Perez does not finish in the top three of the Sprint, Verstappen is champion anyway.

How points are awarded in F1 Sprints Position Points 1st 8 2nd 7 3rd 6 4th 5 5th 4 6th 3 7th 2 8th 1

Sprints were only introduced into the sport on select Saturdays in 2021, with Qatar the fourth of sixth such events in 2023.

Even if he were to DNF in the Sprint and Perez win it, Max would still need to score just three points in the Grand Prix the next day - and indeed anywhere over the rest of the season - to be sure of the title whatever his team-mate does.

When to watch the Qatar GP

