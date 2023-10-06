Qatar GP Qualifying: Max Verstappen takes dominant pole ahead of George Russell in chaotic session
Max Verstappen beats Mercedes duo George Russell and Lewis Hamilton to pole; Verstappen needs three points in Saturday's sprint to seal drivers' title; watch the Sprint Shootout live on Sky Sports F1 at 2pm on Saturday before the Sprint at 6.30pm
Last Updated: 06/10/23 8:06pm
Max Verstappen took pole position for Sunday's Qatar Grand Prix in a dominant start to the event at which he appears certain to seal a third successive world championship.
Red Bull's Verstappen, who can clinch the drivers' title with just three points in either Saturday's Sprint or Sunday's full-length contest, was comfortably clear of Mercedes duo George Russell and Lewis Hamilton in second and third, respectively.
McLaren's Lando Norris appeared to be the only driver with the pace to challenge Verstappen, but the Brit exceeded track limits on both of his Q3 flying runs to end the session without a time and in 10th.
His team-mate Oscar Piastri was initially promoted to third by Norris' demotion, but was then also found to have exceeded track limits on his final run and dropped to sixth.
Along with the Mercedes cars, Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso benefitted to jump to fourth, while Charles Leclerc took fifth for Ferrari.
Leclerc's team-mate Carlos Sainz's strong form came to an abrupt end as the Spaniard made a surprise Q2 exit to qualify 12th, while Red Bull's Sergio Perez's disappointing campaign continued as he finished a place further back.
After making a fourth successive Q1 exit, Aston Martin's Lance Stroll appeared to push away a team member as he furiously left the garage.
While Verstappen has secured pole for Sunday's race, his first chance to claim the world championship will come in Saturday's Sprint at 6:30pm, with the grid for the shortened race being set in the Sprint Shootout at 2pm, all live on Sky Sports F1.
Verstappen banker lap proves more than enough
Despite Verstappen having topped the sole practice session of the Sprint event earlier on Friday, several factors meant plenty of uncertainty remained heading into qualifying.
The change of conditions from day to night between the sessions meant teams couldn't be sure of the effectiveness of their setups, while the lack of grid on the new and sand-covered surface at the windy Losail International Circuit added another layer of difficulty.
However, as has been the case with almost everything thrown at him this season, Verstappen was more than equal to it.
The Dutchman, who turned 26 last weekend, displayed his maturity to navigate the first two parts of the session.
When it came to Q3, it was ultimately Verstappen's opening 'banker' lap that proved more than enough to seal his 10th pole position of the season.
An error on his second attempt proved irrelevant, with the triumph ensuring that if anything were to go wrong in Saturday's Sprint, Verstappen is perfectly placed to seal the title on Sunday.
"Great start to the weekend," Verstappen said. "It's quite tricky out there with the new tarmac. It still needs to rubber in. Very peaky grip. As soon as you over push, the rear steps out.
"Of course, very happy to be on pole, it's been a good day for us."
Norris, who has spearheaded McLaren's resurgence during the second half of the season, appeared to be the only driver capable of coming close to Verstappen's speed.
However, errors on both flying laps saw him lose two times that would have been good enough for second.
The difficulty of the conditions was further highlighted by his team-mate Piastri also losing a lap that was good enough for third.
Meanwhile, Hamilton made a mistake on his final quick lap to miss out on the chance to take second.
More to follow...
Qatar GP Qualifying timesheet
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|1. Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:23.778
|2. George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.441
|3. Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|+0.527
|4. Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+0.591
|5. Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.646
|6. Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+0.762
|7. Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+0.775
|8. Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|+0.985
|9. Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|+1.280
|10. Lando Norris
|McLaren
|no time
|Out in Q2
|11. Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|1:25.301
|12. Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1:25.328
|13. Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|1:25.462
|14. Alex Albon
|Williams
|1:25.707
|15. Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|1:25.783
|Out in Q1
|16. Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|1:26.210
|17. Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:26.345
|18. Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1:26.635
|19. Liam Lawson
|AlphaTauri
|1:27.046
|20. Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|1:27.432
