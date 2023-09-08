Red Bull's Helmut Marko apologises for offensive Sergio Perez remark

Helmut Marko has apologised for the remark he made about Red Bull's Sergio Perez

Red Bull motorsport adviser Helmut Marko has apologised for blaming Sergio Perez's inconsistent form this season on his ethnicity.

Marko said in a statement to ServusTV Sport and Talkt: "I would like to apologise for my offensive remark and want to make it absolutely clear that I do not believe that we can generalise about the people from any country, any race, any ethnicity.

"I was trying to make a point that Checo has fluctuated in his performance this year, but it was wrong to attribute this to his cultural heritage."

Marko made his original comments following last weekend's Italian Grand Prix. Marko is a former racing driver who was a close friend of the late Red Bull co-owner Dietrich Mateschitz, who died last October.

Sky Sports News' understands that Marko is employed by the wider Red Bull brand not Oracle Red Bull racing.

Sky Sports News' Craig Slater added: "I have been in touch with some senior figures at Red Bull racing who want to make clear they in no way condone these sentiments and want to distance themselves from the remarks. The teams values reject xenophobia and racism in all its forms."