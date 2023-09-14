Zhou Guanyu: Alfa Romeo confirm Chinese driver to retain 2024 F1 seat alongside Valtteri Bottas

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Look back at some of the most dramatic moments to have taken place at the Singapore Grand Prix. Look back at some of the most dramatic moments to have taken place at the Singapore Grand Prix.

Alfa Romeo have announced Zhou Guanyu will retain his seat with the team next year alongside Valtteri Bottas.

Zhou, who is 16th in the drivers' championship, joined the grid in 2022 and will spend a third season at the team. He is the only Chinese driver to compete in F1.

Bottas is just two points ahead of Zhou in the standings going into this weekend's Singapore Grand Prix - live on Sky Sports F1.

Current Formula 2 championship leader Theo Pourchaire was linked to taking Zhou's seat but will be the team's reserve driver next season.

Alfa Romeo will end their title sponsorship with Sauber at the end of this year, with the team set to revert to the name of Sauber from 2024.

Zhou Guanyu and Valtteri Bottas will spend a third season together at Alfa Romeo

"Signing again with the team is always a great feeling, especially when we know how things are shaping up. I am proud to be part of Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake and grateful for their trust," said Zhou.

"I have been working extremely hard since day one and there is an incredible level of motivation to keep doing so every day forward. My relationship with Valtteri is really good, and we are working closely together and with the team to push everyone forward.

"I am also very excited about the opportunity to finally race with my team in China, in front of my home crowd. It will be a great moment and I'm proud to be able to share it with all those who have supported me."

Zhou's confirmation leaves just three seats open on the F1 grid for next season - one at Williams and two at AlphaTauri.

How the grid is set to line up in 2024 Red Bull Max Verstappen Sergio Perez Mercedes Lewis Hamilton George Russell Ferrari Charles Leclerc Carlos Sainz Aston Martin Fernando Alonso Lance Stroll McLaren Lando Norris Oscar Piastri Alpine Esteban Ocon Pierre Gasly Williams Alex Albon TBC Haas Kevin Magnussen Nico Hulkenberg Alfa Romeo Valtteri Bottas Zhou Guanyu AlphaTauri TBC TBC

Team representative Alessandro Alunni Bravi added: "The decision to continue our journey with our driver line-up unchanged is testament to the investment we have made in our project. Nothing in Formula 1 changes overnight, and we have taken a conscious decision to focus on stability and to keep building our team up together as we embark on an important period of transition.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky F1's Ted Kravitz meets Alfa Romeo's Zhou Guanyu in London as they go to the gym, talk fashion and eat food! Sky F1's Ted Kravitz meets Alfa Romeo's Zhou Guanyu in London as they go to the gym, talk fashion and eat food!

"Valtteri and Zhou are drivers of known talent and skill and they work really well together: they are well-matched and can push each other. Valtteri has taken a real leader's role within the team, pushing us all to give our best; Zhou has made impressive steps forward in the last two years and we expect him to continue on this trajectory in 2024.

"Now the baton is back to us - we have to give both drivers a good car and put them in the best conditions to perform."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Audi will take over the now Alfa Romeo-Sauber team from 2026 when F1 introduces new technical regulations.

Bottas is the fifth most experienced driver on the current grid and will be looking to stay with the team when Audi join the sport.

The 34-year-old is looking to drive the team forward over the next two seasons, with Alfa Romeo ninth in the constructors' championship ahead of Singapore.

"I have a feeling we have an exciting journey ahead of us, so I am happy and grateful to be able to look forward to 2024 knowing how the team is shaping up," said Bottas.

Valtteri Bottas was Lewis Hamilton's team-mate at Mercedes between 2017 and 2021

"There is a good atmosphere within our squad, I get along with Zhou and we both push each other hard to improve. There is an impressive amount of work going on behind the scenes, in Hinwil and beyond, and now that the line-up is set for next year, we can focus fully on improving, starting this weekend in Singapore already.

"Every step forward we make is a step forward for this year and next, so we are motivated to give everything we have every time we're trackside or at the factory."

Sky Sports F1's live Singapore GP schedule

Friday September 15

10am: Singapore GP Practice One (session starts at 10.30pm)

1.45pm: Singapore GP Practice Two (session starts at 2pm)

3.30pm: The F1 Show

Saturday September 16

10.15am: Singapore GP Practice Three (session starts at 10.30am)

1pm: Singapore GP Qualifying build-up

2pm: Singapore GP Qualifying

3.45pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday September 17

11.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Singapore GP build-up

1pm: THE SINGAPORE GRAND PRIX

3pm: Chequered Flag: Singapore GP reaction

4pm: Ted's Notebook

Next up for the F1 circus are the stunning streets of Singapore under the lights. All sessions from the Singapore GP will be live on Sky Sports F1 from September 15-17. Stream F1 on Sky Sports with NOW. Cancel anytime