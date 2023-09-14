Zhou Guanyu: Alfa Romeo confirm Chinese driver to retain 2024 F1 seat alongside Valtteri Bottas
Zhou Guanyu will spend a third season in F1 after Alfa Romeo confirmed he will remain Valtteri Bottas' team-mate in 2024; watch all sessions from the Singapore GP live on Sky Sports F1 starting this Friday, with the race on Sunday at 1pm
Last Updated: 14/09/23 11:54am
Alfa Romeo have announced Zhou Guanyu will retain his seat with the team next year alongside Valtteri Bottas.
Zhou, who is 16th in the drivers' championship, joined the grid in 2022 and will spend a third season at the team. He is the only Chinese driver to compete in F1.
Bottas is just two points ahead of Zhou in the standings going into this weekend's Singapore Grand Prix - live on Sky Sports F1.
Current Formula 2 championship leader Theo Pourchaire was linked to taking Zhou's seat but will be the team's reserve driver next season.
Alfa Romeo will end their title sponsorship with Sauber at the end of this year, with the team set to revert to the name of Sauber from 2024.
"Signing again with the team is always a great feeling, especially when we know how things are shaping up. I am proud to be part of Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake and grateful for their trust," said Zhou.
"I have been working extremely hard since day one and there is an incredible level of motivation to keep doing so every day forward. My relationship with Valtteri is really good, and we are working closely together and with the team to push everyone forward.
"I am also very excited about the opportunity to finally race with my team in China, in front of my home crowd. It will be a great moment and I'm proud to be able to share it with all those who have supported me."
Zhou's confirmation leaves just three seats open on the F1 grid for next season - one at Williams and two at AlphaTauri.
How the grid is set to line up in 2024
|Red Bull
|Max Verstappen
|Sergio Perez
|Mercedes
|Lewis Hamilton
|George Russell
|Ferrari
|Charles Leclerc
|Carlos Sainz
|Aston Martin
|Fernando Alonso
|Lance Stroll
|McLaren
|Lando Norris
|Oscar Piastri
|Alpine
|Esteban Ocon
|Pierre Gasly
|Williams
|Alex Albon
|TBC
|Haas
|Kevin Magnussen
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Alfa Romeo
|Valtteri Bottas
|Zhou Guanyu
|AlphaTauri
|TBC
|TBC
Team representative Alessandro Alunni Bravi added: "The decision to continue our journey with our driver line-up unchanged is testament to the investment we have made in our project. Nothing in Formula 1 changes overnight, and we have taken a conscious decision to focus on stability and to keep building our team up together as we embark on an important period of transition.
"Valtteri and Zhou are drivers of known talent and skill and they work really well together: they are well-matched and can push each other. Valtteri has taken a real leader's role within the team, pushing us all to give our best; Zhou has made impressive steps forward in the last two years and we expect him to continue on this trajectory in 2024.
"Now the baton is back to us - we have to give both drivers a good car and put them in the best conditions to perform."
Audi will take over the now Alfa Romeo-Sauber team from 2026 when F1 introduces new technical regulations.
Bottas is the fifth most experienced driver on the current grid and will be looking to stay with the team when Audi join the sport.
The 34-year-old is looking to drive the team forward over the next two seasons, with Alfa Romeo ninth in the constructors' championship ahead of Singapore.
"I have a feeling we have an exciting journey ahead of us, so I am happy and grateful to be able to look forward to 2024 knowing how the team is shaping up," said Bottas.
"There is a good atmosphere within our squad, I get along with Zhou and we both push each other hard to improve. There is an impressive amount of work going on behind the scenes, in Hinwil and beyond, and now that the line-up is set for next year, we can focus fully on improving, starting this weekend in Singapore already.
"Every step forward we make is a step forward for this year and next, so we are motivated to give everything we have every time we're trackside or at the factory."
