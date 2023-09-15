Singapore GP: Formula 1 drivers expect 'more exciting' racing after track changes for 2023

Formula 1 drivers believe this year's track changes to the Singapore circuit will deliver more exciting racing in Sunday's Grand Prix.

The construction of the multi-purpose outdoor venue NS Square means Turns 16, 17, 18 and 19 have been removed from the final sector, so the track will no longer go under the grandstand towards the end of the lap.

Instead, there will be a straight from Turn 15 to the old Turn 20 and 21 chicane, which will now be the Turn 16 and 17 chicane.

This change is expected to decrease lap times by close to 10 seconds, while the shortened lap length from 5.063km to 4.928km means Sunday's lap count has been increased from 61 laps to 62.

And with the approach to the new Turn 16 now offering up an additional overtaking opportunity, many drivers feel that historically "dull" races in Singapore will now be enhanced.

Mercedes' George Russell said: "It's going to make the racing a bit more exciting. Singapore is a really great circuit to drive but is a little bit challenging to race on and historically it's only ever been Turn Five that has been an overtaking opportunity. Now I hope maybe into the new Turn 16 there will be another chance.

"It will make it slightly easier physically for us as it was the longest race of the season in terms of time duration. The track will be about nine seconds or so quicker this year so a bit shorter on Sunday.

"Less fun in qualifying but should be better for the race."

Lap times could be almost 10 seconds quicker due to the track changes

Russell's team-mate Lewis Hamilton suggested the change could help teams stay a little bit closer to Red Bull, who remain unbeaten in the 2023 season.

The seven-time world champion said: "It will make the lap easier that's for sure.

"It gives less corners for Red Bull to be further ahead. That particular section they were always very strong and in this car of theirs they would be particularly strong.

"Maybe that can potentially create more opportunities to overtake because there are not a huge amount."

Aston Martin's Lance Stroll echoed the Mercedes drivers, saying: "I think it's good for racing on Sunday for sure.

"It's been a place that is a lot of fun on Saturdays but can be a little bit dull on Sunday.

"Hopefully it can give us a bit more exciting racing on Sunday."

AlphaTauri's Yuki Tsunoda also hopes the change will provide more opportunities to make on-track passes.

"I think more overtaking," Tsunoda said. "I think more chances, which is good. We have a DRS zone before that so hopefully we can close the gap there with a bit of slipstream until the second-to-last corner and maybe we can overtake there."

However Alpine's Pierre Gasly thinks the removal of the four corners could hurt his team and says it has removed some of the challenge of driving Singapore's streets.

"Usually more corners the better it is for us, so I wasn't so keen," Gasly said.

"I've always loved Singapore for how twisty and technical it is.

"Two chicanes have been taken away and now one grandstand which is facing the wrong way there - hopefully they didn't sell too many tickets there - but apart from that it is still going to be very cool."

