Singapore GP: Lance Stroll to miss race after huge crash in qualifying

Lance Stroll crashed heavily in Qualifying on Saturday

Lance Stroll will miss Sunday's Singapore GP after his heavy crash in qualifying.

Stroll lost control of his Aston Martin through the final corner at the end of Q1 and slammed into the barriers at high-speed. The Canadian was able to walk away unaided from his heavily damaged car and was later cleared to return to the paddock by the on-site medical team.

Aston Martin say Stroll is "still sore" follow the high-impact crash and with the team facing a huge repair job on the car they have decided the 24-year-old will not take part in Sunday's race, which gets under way at 1pm on Sky Sports F1 with build-up from 11.30am.

Stroll was due to line up 20th and last on the grid.

Aston Martin's statement read: "Following Lance's crash in qualifying for the Singapore Grand Prix, Lance and the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team have jointly agreed that he will not participate in this evening's race.

"The team face a huge job repairing the car today and Lance is still sore following such a high impact. Lance's focus now shifts to fully recovering ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix."

Mike Krack, Aston Martin team principal, added: "The whole team are relieved that Lance was able to step out of the car after yesterday's accident - however, he is still feeling the after-effects of such a high-impact crash.

"Our priority now is that he makes a full and speedy recovery. Together, we have decided that he will sit out this evening's race and instead focus fully on returning to the cockpit for next weekend's Japanese Grand Prix."

Stroll's Aston Martin team-mate Fernando Alonso will start the race from seventh.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1 after returning to the paddock on Saturday, Stroll explained the factors behind the crash.

"I'm feeling OK," he said. "I think we were pretty slow, just with the out laps being really bad with a lot of traffic and stuff. We didn't have any temperature in the tyres throughout the whole of Q1.

"I started the lap about two seconds behind a car in front of me, I think it was an Alpine. We were losing a lot of downforce and also bad tyre prep and I saw we weren't really going through to Q2 in the last couple of corners so I really pushed in the last corner to try and make up some time to see if something magical could happen and find some time to go through - but it just didn't stick and that was it."

Singapore GP provisional starting grid

1) Carlos Sainz, Ferrari

2) George Russell, Mercedes

3) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

4) Lando Norris, McLaren

5) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

6) Kevin Magnussen, Haas

7) Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

8) Esteban Ocon, Alpine

9) Nico Hulkenberg, Haas

10) Liam Lawson, AlphaTauri

11) Max Verstappen, Red Bull

12) Pierre Gasly, Alpine

13) Sergio Perez, Red Bull

14) Alex Albon, Williams

15) Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri

16) Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo

17) Oscar Piastri, McLaren

18) Logan Sargeant, Williams

19) Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo

