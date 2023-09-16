Singapore GP Qualifying: Carlos Sainz takes dramatic pole position as Red Bull suffer double Q2 exit

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez went out of qualifying with Liam Lawson delivering a stunning lap to go 10th in Q2 Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez went out of qualifying with Liam Lawson delivering a stunning lap to go 10th in Q2

Carlos Sainz claimed pole position in a dramatic Singapore GP Qualifying that saw both Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez exit in Q2 on a horrible night for Red Bull.

Sainz's 1:30.984 was enough to give him back-to-back pole positions by just 0.072s ahead of George Russell in the Mercedes.

Charles Leclerc had to settle for third in the second Ferrari as less than a tenth of a second covered the top three cars.

Carlos Sainz produces a stunning lap to be on pole position for the second race in a row, with George Russell on the front row in Singapore

But Red Bull suffered a horror show on Saturday night as Verstappen and Perez made early exits in Q2 to leave their hopes of extending an unprecedented 15-race winning run seemingly extinguished. Verstappen qualified 11th and Perez 13th.

The RB19 has looked a shadow of its unbeatable self around the Marina Bay Street Circuit, and a moment at Turn Three for Verstappen on his final Q2 effort and a spin from Perez at the same corner saw both Red Bull drivers venting their fury over team radio and storming away from the pit lane.

Verstappen also faces three post-session investigations by the stewards for impeding in the pit lane in Q1, impeding Logan Sargeant in Q1 and getting in Yuki Tsunoda's way during Q2.

There could also be a number of changes to the final starting grid with the stewards also investigating several other cars for impeding through the final four corners of the lap at the end of Q1.

Sky F1's Karun Chandhok is at the SkyPad to look at an incident in Q1 where several cars have been noted for driving too slowly between Turns 16 and 19

Lando Norris will start fourth in the upgraded McLaren having been a quarter of a second off Sainz's pole time, with Lewis Hamilton lining up alongside his compatriot in fifth.

Kevin Magnussen produced a very strong performance to claim sixth place for Haas ahead of Fernando Alonso's Aston Martin and Esteban Ocon's Alpine, with Nico Hulkenberg ninth in the second Haas.

And Liam Lawson made it through to Q3 for the first time - and was the driver to ultimately knock Verstappen out of qualifying - and will start 10th.

Lance Stroll has a huge crash in his Aston Martin at the final corner during qualifying of the Singapore GP

A huge crash for Lance Stroll at the final corner brought the first part of qualifying to an abrupt end. The Canadian was thankfully able to walk away from his heavily damaged Aston Martin and cleared to return to the paddock by the on-site medical team.

With the chequered flag already out and all drivers who had completed laps improving, Oscar Piastri was the unfortunate front-runner to exit with the Australian on an improved lap and two cars behind Stroll on track when he crashed.

Singapore GP Qualifying result

1) Carlos Sainz, Ferrari

2) George Russell, Mercedes

3) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

4) Lando Norris, McLaren

5) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

6) Kevin Magnussen, Haas

7) Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

8) Esteban Ocon, Alpine

9) Nico Hulkenberg, Haas

10) Liam Lawson, AlphaTauri

Red Bull on the brink of losing invincibility

Max Verstappen said he didn't expect his Red Bull to be this difficult to drive in Singapore after missing out in Q2

Verstappen and Red Bull's record-breaking run of wins appears set to end on Sunday, with a miracle drive through the field required to keep their respective runs of 10 and 15 consecutive victories going.

Verstappen and Perez both unleashed a torrent of expletives over team radio after exiting in Q2 as the RB19 could not find the grip to be competitive.

A shock exit looked on the cards from the opening runs in the middle segment, with Verstappen's opening effort beaten by Magnussen while Perez could not better his team-mate's time.

After the first runs in Q2 Verstappen was sitting 10th and Perez 11th, and while the two-time world champion was still able to improve his time despite his moment at Turn Three, it was not enough as Lawson consigned him to 11th.

"I don't know if you saw that, but that was ****. Shocking, absolutely shocking experience," Verstappen fumed over the radio.

Verstappen told Sky Sports F1: "I knew it would always be tough to put it on pole. But this I didn't expect.

"It's just a shocking experience and then trying to lean on the car in the slow-speed, I was constantly sliding and no traction, just really difficult to drive."

Perez meanwhile never had a chance to improve after spinning at Turn Three and had to settle for 12th.

Team principal Christian Horner reacts to a frustrating qualifying session for Red Bull and admits starting from outside the top 10 will make things difficult

Things could still get worse for Verstappen with three stewards investigations coming his way. Ahead of the final Q1 runs, he waited at the end of the pit lane to build a gap to cars in front and then appeared to get in the way of Sargeant amid the backlog through the final corners. He then got in the way of Tsunoda when the AlphaTauri was doing his first flying lap of Q2.

"I'll be amazed if Max doesn't take a penalty for that with Tsunoda," said Sky Sports F1's Martin Brundle in commentary.

"Max isn't happy and the car isn't working for him, it just seems everything else is falling apart here."

Red Bull had a slim chance of winning the Constructors' Championship this weekend, but that now looks over with a one-two finish on Sunday required for it to even be a possibility.

Sainz fends off Russell to continue Ferrari's Singapore pole streak

Carlos Sainz says 'perfect execution' is needed to win the race from pole, while George Russell is looking to give the Ferraris a fight in the race tomorrow

Ferrari had appeared favourites for pole after topping all three practice sessions and Sainz continued his impressive form by claiming back-to-back pole positions for the first time in his career.

He had been on provisional pole after the first runs in Q3 and improved on his second run, although an ordinary middle sector had potentially opened the door to those behind.

Leclerc still needed to cross the line but could not find enough, falling 0.079s short and while Russell had looked like he could upset the Scuderia, he had to slot in between the two red cars.

Lewis Hamilton says he hopes George Russell can put pressure on the Ferrari's tomorrow and get a win after he was not able to challenge the front in qualifying

"I felt very confident all through the sessions and put it together in Q3," Sainz said.

"I just focused on not doing any mistakes on that lap. Keeping it clean in Singapore normally pays off.

"We had a very good car on certain tracks and conditions. These short apexes and quick changes of direction, our car seems to be very good this weekend."

Ferrari have now taken pole position at the last three Singapore Grands Prix, but the last three winners of the race have not started from P1.

Lance Stroll says he is 'feeling okay' after his big crash in qualifying but a lot of impeding impacted his session in the Aston Martin

Busy night ahead for stewards after Q1 impeding

There could be a number of changes to the grid order however if the stewards decide to hand out penalties, with several drivers under investigation for impeding during Q1.

In addition to Verstappen's three investigations, Sargeant is being investigated for potentially impeding Stroll early in Q1 while there were a whole host of cars backing up through the final corners which is also being looked at.

As the track ramped up in the final stages of the segment, Tsunoda went fastest and with Hulkenberg, Lawson and Magnussen all shooting up the timesheet it appeared no-one was safe with their initial runs.

Hamilton had slipped down to 14th and Piastri into the drop zone and when Stroll lost control of his Aston Martin at the final corner, it left the Australian unable to improve and he made an early exit along with Valtteri Bottas, Sargeant, Zhou Guanyu and Stroll.