Oscar Piastri: McLaren driver extends contract with Formula 1 team until end of 2026

Oscar Piastri has signed a contract extension with McLaren

Oscar Piastri will be staying with McLaren for at least three more seasons after signing a long-term contract extension.

The 22-year-old Australian joined the team in late 2022 after a stellar career in junior formulas which included successive championship triumphs in the 2019 Formula Renault Cup, the 2020 FIA Formula 3 Championship and the 2021 FIA Formula 2 Championship.

After retiring in Bahrain on his Grand Prix debut at the start of the year, Piastri has gone on to score six top-10 finishes, with a best result of fourth in the British GP at Silverstone, and he has his sights set on hitting greater heights after extending his contract until the end of 2026.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

"I am thrilled to be extending my partnership with McLaren for many years," Piastri said. "I want to be fighting it out at the front of the grid with this team and I am excited by the vision and foundations that are already being laid to get us there.

"The welcome that I have received and the relationships that I have built make this feel like home already. The team's consistent commitment in me has made me feel incredibly valued and the desire from the team for me to be part of its long-term future made this an easy decision.

"To be wanted like that and for the team to show so much belief in me after just half a season, means a lot."

The announcement of Piastri's contract ensures McLaren will retain their current driver pairing until at least the end of the 2025 season, with team-mate Lando Norris having agreed a new deal with the Woking-based outfit in February this year.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ted Kravitz is in the paddock as he reviews all the biggest stories from the 2023 Singapore Grand Prix Ted Kravitz is in the paddock as he reviews all the biggest stories from the 2023 Singapore Grand Prix

It follows a strong showing for the team at last weekend's Singapore Grand Prix, where Norris secured his third second-place finish of the year and Piastri recovered from qualifying down in 17th to finish seventh.

McLaren CEO Zak Brown was delighted to agree a contract extension with Piastri and believes he is already showing glimpses of his potential.

"He's an incredible talent and an asset to the team so it's fantastic to be committing to each other in the long term," Brown said.

"Oscar is already proving what he can do out on track and has been instrumental in the turnaround we've had so far this season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Singapore Grand Prix from the Marina Bay Street Circuit. Highlights of the Singapore Grand Prix from the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

"He's fitted into the team brilliantly and is really valued by the whole McLaren Racing family. I'm excited to see how he continues to grow both on and off track."

Analysis: Why have McLaren extended Piastri's contract now?

Given he is only 15 races into his Formula 1 career and signing what was described as a "multi-year contract" with McLaren when his move was announced last September, the timing of the announcement of an extension for Piastri might seem strange.

He has made a solid if unspectacular start to his Formula 1 career too, but his raw ability behind the wheel has been seen on occasions such as narrowly missing out on finishing third at Silverstone and qualifying second for the Belgian GP sprint race at Spa.

Winning three consecutive junior series championships between 2019 and 2021 while making his way up the ladder is further evidence of the potential McLaren see as worth investing in.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Oscar Piastri sat down with Martin Brundle to discuss his rookie season, goals of becoming world champion and his team-mate Lando Norris. Oscar Piastri sat down with Martin Brundle to discuss his rookie season, goals of becoming world champion and his team-mate Lando Norris.

The quotes from Brown and team principal Andrea Stella accompanying the announcement both point to how they see Piastri as a driver they intend to develop for the future, along with being impressed with how quickly he has settled into the team.

Given how McLaren fought to secure his services during Piastri's contractual dispute with Alpine too, it is no surprise they want to make sure someone they see as being a valuable asset for the team in coming seasons secured to a long-term contract.

With his 23-year-old team-mate Norris with the team for at least 2024 and 2025 as well, it gives McLaren a young driver pairing they feel can help propel them back towards contesting for race wins and, ultimately, being in contention to challenge for the drivers' and constructors' titles.