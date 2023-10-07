Max Verstappen: Nico Rosberg says new triple F1 champion close to being in 'greatest five' of all time

Sky Sports F1's Nico Rosberg believes Max Verstappen is already knocking on the door to be considered among the greatest five Formula 1 drivers of all time.

Verstappen clinched his third successive world title with a second-placed finish in Saturday's Qatar Sprint to confirm one of the most dominant seasons that the sport has ever seen.

Joining an illustrious list of drivers to have won three titles, there are now only four further drivers ahead of Verstappen on the all-time championship list.

"It's really historic," said Rosberg, the 2016 champion, of the 26-year-old's season.

"It's unbelievable the run of form he's had and the level that he's driving at, the records he's beating. Unreal.

"He's even getting close to those five greatest of all time now. It's spectacular. With the way he's driving he's getting close to the Fangios, Schumachers, Sennas and Hamiltons."

Most F1 Drivers' Championships 7 Michael Schumacher, Lewis Hamilton 5 Juan-Manuel Fangio 4 Alain Prost, Sebastian Vettel 3 Jack Brabham, Jackie Stewart, Niki Lauda, Nelson Piquet, Ayrton Senna, Max Verstappen

Rosberg, who was team-mate to both Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher at Mercedes, later added: "It's so motivating for those within team Red Bull to know they've got one of the greatest drivers of all time driving their machine.

"It's such an uplifting thing and that's what is driving them."

Chandhok: 'Imperious' Max like 'Nadal on clay' for team-mate

After setting a new record for the most wins in a single season (15) on the way to his second title last year, Verstappen is on course to ensure this year ends up being even more dominant - the Dutchman is already up to 13 wins with six races still to go.

And he starts on pole position for the 10th time this year for Sunday's 57-lap Grand Prix in Qatar.

Verstappen's relentless near-unbeatable form has been increasingly at odds with Sergio Perez's struggles in the sister Red Bull RB19. Sky F1's Karun Chandhok has likened the experience of Perez to that of opponents of tennis great Rafael Nadal at the French Open, where the Spaniard has won a staggering 14 times.

"Imperious. That is what they have been as a collective on [Verstappen's] side of the garage," said Chandhok. "It's not been plain-sailing for Perez.

How Max's F1 record stands so far All-time rank Races started 179 =28th Wins 48 5th Win ratio 26.8% 9th Pole positions 29 =9th Podiums 92 7th Fastest laps 28 =7th Championships 3 =6th

"If you're playing against Rafael Nadal at his peak on clay, whatever you do with the ball, it's just going to come back to you. That's what it's like being team-mates with Verstappen.

"As a driver psychologically, you come in the pits, you look at the data, you have given it your all and you go 'there's another half a second. Where is that half a second?' And you just keep getting that week in, week out."

Fellow Sky F1 pundit Naomi Schiff said: "You have to say if you look at Checo's [Perez's] season so far and the gap between him and Max, yes it's a competitive car, but the question is how much is Max able to extract out of that car that maybe any other driver wouldn't have been able to do?

"So as much as it is a strong car, I think he's doing fantastic things in it."

