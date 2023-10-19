Lewis Hamilton: Mercedes driver accuses FIA of 'poor communication' over walking across track incident in Qatar
Lewis Hamilton will hold talks with the FIA in Austin after admitting he made a mistake by walking across the track in Qatar; watch the United States GP weekend live on Sky Sports F1, with qualifying on Friday, the Sprint on Saturday, and the Grand Prix at 8pm on Sunday
Last Updated: 19/10/23 9:40pm
Lewis Hamilton has accused the FIA of "poor communication" following their review into his conduct at the Qatar Grand Prix, but admits he was wrong to walk across a live track.
The FIA announced on Sunday - a full week after the race - that they were reviewing the Mercedes driver's conduct "in view of his role model status" amid concerns "about the impression his actions may have created on younger drivers".
Hamilton was initially handed a €50,000 (£43,600) fine - half of which is suspended for the rest of the season - for crossing the track while the race was under the Safety Car after crashing out at the first corner in a collision with team-mate George Russell.
Sky Sports News understands the FIA did not want to single out Hamilton, but are concerned at the precedent potentially set, and will meet with the 38-year-old in Austin.
Half of Hamilton's fine was payable with the other half suspended on condition that there is no further breach of a similar nature over the rest of 2023. Hamilton also received an official reprimand from stewards, his first of the season.
"I don't think I was singled out. Ultimately, I think it was just poor communication. I don't think what they have said is exactly what they meant," said Hamilton.
"I think what they mean is that they are just going to look into how they can tackle it. Those sorts of things. We've been forced to make sure that doesn't happen.
"If you look at, I think there was a karting incident recently where a kid was hit. So we really need to make sure that we are continuously focusing on safety and I think that's really at the root of it. But I just think they probably need to speak to their PR agent to do a better job."
He added: When I sat in the in the stewards office, I put my hands up. In the heat of the moment, it was the wrong decision.
"What's important is to send the right message particularly for the younger drivers through throughout the ranks that that's the wrong thing to do. I apologised at the time and I think they are just looking how to make sure that doesn't happen moving forwards."
FIA raise maximum driver fine to €1 million
Formula 1 stewards will be able to fine drivers a maximum one million euros (£871,500) after the sport's governing body approved an increase from the current limit of €250,000 (£217,900).
The FIA announced the change to its International Sporting Code (ISC) in a statement after a meeting of its World Motor Sport Council in Geneva on Thursday.
Hamilton was sitting alongside Daniel Ricciardo, Kevin Magnussen, Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen in the press conference. All five drivers appeared to be surprised by the news and did not know what it would take to be fined €1 million.
Magnussen said the fine "sounds ridiculous", Ricciardo thinks it's "scary" and Leclerc revealed some drivers don't even earn that amount in a season.
Hamilton thinks the only way he would pay such a high fine is if it goes to the right cause as F1 needs to become more inclusive.
He said: "I'm not sure what it's referring to exactly. But I think we need to... when it comes to things like this, we really need to be thinking about the message that sends out to those that are watching.
"If they are going to be fined one million then let's make sure that that 100 per cent of that goes to the right cause.
"There's a lot of money in this whole industry and there's a lot more that we need to do in terms of creating better accessibility, better diversity, more opportunities for people, who don't normally have a chance to get into a sport like this. So many causes around the world. That's the only way they will get that million from me."
