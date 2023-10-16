United States GP 2023: When to watch Formula 1 sprint weekend at Circuit of the Americas and F1 Academy finale

There might be no titles left to be won in Formula 1 2023 but there are still five race wins up for grabs, beginning with the United States Grand Prix this weekend.

Max Verstappen sealed the title last time out in Qatar, so attention turns to whether Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez can beat Lewis Hamilton to second place.

Pressure is increasing on Perez, who does have a contract to stay at Red Bull for 2024, after another disappointing weekend saw him retire from the Sprint and finish only 10th at the Qatar Grand Prix.

He holds a 30-point lead over Hamilton, who will be looking to bounce back from his collision with Mercedes team-mate George Russell.

Mercedes will bring a new floor to the car in Austin but are not expecting to make big strides in their bid to get close to Red Bull ahead of 2024.

Ferrari are only 28 points behind Mercedes in the battle for second in the constructors' championship and McLaren got within 11 points of Aston Martin in the fight for fourth, thanks to another double podium for Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris in Qatar.

For the first time in F1, there are consecutive Sprint weekends on the calendar so there will be competitive sessions for all three days on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Qualifying begins at 10pm on Friday, with build-up from 9:30pm

Sprint Race starts at 11pm on Saturday, with build-up from 10pm

United States Grand Prix gets under way at 8pm on Sunday, with build-up from 6.30pm

Drivers' championship top 10 ahead of US GP Driver Team Points 1) Max Verstappen Red Bull 433 2) Sergio Perez Red Bull 224 3) Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 194 4) Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 183 5) Carlos Sainz Ferrari 153 6) Charles Leclerc Ferrari 145 7) Lando Norris McLaren 136 8) George Russell Mercedes 132 9) Oscar Piastri McLaren 83 10) Lance Stroll Aston Martin 47

Constructors' championship top five ahead of US GP Team Points 1) Red Bull 657 2) Mercedes 326 3) Ferrari 298 4) Aston Martin 230 5) McLaren 219

Watch F1 Academy finale live on Sky

Sky Sports F1 will also have live coverage of the F1 Academy finale from the Circuit of the Americas, where three races will decide the title.

Marta Garcia is the big favourite as she leads the championship by 48 points from Lena Buhler, with Hamda Al Qubaisi 56 points behind.

There are 67 points left up for grabs and you can practice, qualifying and every race alongside the F1 action this weekend.

Qualifying begins at 11.30pm on Friday

Race 1 is at 3.30pm on Saturday, with Race 2 at 9.15pm

Race 3 takes place from 3.30pm on Sunday

The races left live on Sky Sports F1 in 2023 Date Grand Prix UK race start time October 20-22 United States GP* 8pm October 27-29 Mexico City GP 8pm November 3-5 Sao Paulo GP* 5pm November 17-19 Las Vegas GP 6am November 24-26 Abu Dhabi GP 1pm *Sprint weekend

When to watch the US GP and F1 Academy finale live only on Sky Sports F1

Thursday October 19

8pm: Drivers' Press Conference

Friday October 20

2.15pm: F1 Academy Practice One

6pm: US GP Practice One (Session starts 6.30pm)

7.55pm: F1 Academy Practice Two

9pm: US GP Qualifying build-up

10pm: US GP Qualifying (also on Sky Sports Main Event)

11.30pm: F1 Academy Qualifying

(Saturday) 12.30am: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Saturday October 21

3.30pm: F1 Academy Race One

6pm: US GP Sprint Shootout build-up

6:30pm: US GP Sprint Shootout

9.15pm: F1 Academy Race Two

10pm: US GP Sprint build-up

11pm: US GP SPRINT (also on Sky Sports Main Event)

(Sunday) 12.30am: Ted's Sprint Notebook

Sunday October 22

3.30pm: F1 Academy Race Three

6.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: US GP build-up

8pm: THE UNITED STATES GRAND PRIX (also on Sky Sports Main Event)

10pm: Chequered Flag: US GP reaction

11pm: Ted's Notebook

