United States GP 2023: When to watch Formula 1 sprint weekend at Circuit of the Americas and F1 Academy finale
The 2023 Formula 1 season enters its final stage with a triple-header coming up; watch all sessions from another Sprint weekend at the US GP live on Sky Sports - Qualifying is at 10pm on Friday, Sprint at 11pm on Saturday and lights out for the Grand Prix at 8pm on Sunday
Last Updated: 16/10/23 10:06am
There might be no titles left to be won in Formula 1 2023 but there are still five race wins up for grabs, beginning with the United States Grand Prix this weekend.
Max Verstappen sealed the title last time out in Qatar, so attention turns to whether Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez can beat Lewis Hamilton to second place.
Pressure is increasing on Perez, who does have a contract to stay at Red Bull for 2024, after another disappointing weekend saw him retire from the Sprint and finish only 10th at the Qatar Grand Prix.
- What's still to play for as F1 triple-header starts in Austin?
He holds a 30-point lead over Hamilton, who will be looking to bounce back from his collision with Mercedes team-mate George Russell.
Mercedes will bring a new floor to the car in Austin but are not expecting to make big strides in their bid to get close to Red Bull ahead of 2024.
Ferrari are only 28 points behind Mercedes in the battle for second in the constructors' championship and McLaren got within 11 points of Aston Martin in the fight for fourth, thanks to another double podium for Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris in Qatar.
For the first time in F1, there are consecutive Sprint weekends on the calendar so there will be competitive sessions for all three days on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
- Qualifying begins at 10pm on Friday, with build-up from 9:30pm
- Sprint Race starts at 11pm on Saturday, with build-up from 10pm
- United States Grand Prix gets under way at 8pm on Sunday, with build-up from 6.30pm
Drivers' championship top 10 ahead of US GP
|Driver
|Team
|Points
|1) Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|433
|2) Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|224
|3) Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|194
|4) Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|183
|5) Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|153
|6) Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|145
|7) Lando Norris
|McLaren
|136
|8) George Russell
|Mercedes
|132
|9) Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|83
|10) Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|47
Constructors' championship top five ahead of US GP
|Team
|Points
|1) Red Bull
|657
|2) Mercedes
|326
|3) Ferrari
|298
|4) Aston Martin
|230
|5) McLaren
|219
Watch F1 Academy finale live on Sky
Sky Sports F1 will also have live coverage of the F1 Academy finale from the Circuit of the Americas, where three races will decide the title.
Marta Garcia is the big favourite as she leads the championship by 48 points from Lena Buhler, with Hamda Al Qubaisi 56 points behind.
There are 67 points left up for grabs and you can practice, qualifying and every race alongside the F1 action this weekend.
- Qualifying begins at 11.30pm on Friday
- Race 1 is at 3.30pm on Saturday, with Race 2 at 9.15pm
- Race 3 takes place from 3.30pm on Sunday
The races left live on Sky Sports F1 in 2023
|Date
|Grand Prix
|UK race start time
|October 20-22
|United States GP*
|8pm
|October 27-29
|Mexico City GP
|8pm
|November 3-5
|Sao Paulo GP*
|5pm
|November 17-19
|Las Vegas GP
|6am
|November 24-26
|Abu Dhabi GP
|1pm
|*Sprint weekend
When to watch the US GP and F1 Academy finale live only on Sky Sports F1
Thursday October 19
- 8pm: Drivers' Press Conference
Friday October 20
- 2.15pm: F1 Academy Practice One
- 6pm: US GP Practice One (Session starts 6.30pm)
- 7.55pm: F1 Academy Practice Two
- 9pm: US GP Qualifying build-up
- 10pm: US GP Qualifying (also on Sky Sports Main Event)
- 11.30pm: F1 Academy Qualifying
- (Saturday) 12.30am: Ted's Qualifying Notebook
Saturday October 21
- 3.30pm: F1 Academy Race One
- 6pm: US GP Sprint Shootout build-up
- 6:30pm: US GP Sprint Shootout
- 9.15pm: F1 Academy Race Two
- 10pm: US GP Sprint build-up
- 11pm: US GP SPRINT (also on Sky Sports Main Event)
- (Sunday) 12.30am: Ted's Sprint Notebook
Sunday October 22
- 3.30pm: F1 Academy Race Three
- 6.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: US GP build-up
- 8pm: THE UNITED STATES GRAND PRIX (also on Sky Sports Main Event)
- 10pm: Chequered Flag: US GP reaction
- 11pm: Ted's Notebook
