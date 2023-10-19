Sergio Perez: Red Bull driver dismisses retirement rumours, expresses confidence at keeping at 2024 seat

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sergio Perez says he isn't bothered by rumours he will lose his seat at Red Bull and is 100 per cent confident he is staying Sergio Perez says he isn't bothered by rumours he will lose his seat at Red Bull and is 100 per cent confident he is staying

Sergio Perez says he has been "laughing" at rumours suggesting he could announce his retirement from Formula 1 at next weekend's Mexican Grand Prix, and insists he is "100 per cent" sure of remaining with Red Bull next season.

Following the latest disappointing performance - at the Qatar Grand Prix - of what has been a hugely disappointing campaign for Perez, a report claimed the 33-year-old could announce the end of his career at his home race.

Perez is contracted to Red Bull until the end of the 2024 season, but his world champion team-mate Max Verstappen's total domination over him has resulted in speculation over whether the team could opt to replace him at an earlier date.

"I also read that," Perez said of the report, ahead of this weekend's United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas.

"I'm just laughing at it. There's nothing I can do. I'm fully focused on the job.

"That really sums up my season. A guy says something about me, then all of a sudden it becomes true.

"But I have a contract for next year, and no reason to not complete that contract. I'm going to give my very best to it, I've done a commitment."

Asked about his level of certainty at remaining with the team next season, Perez said he was "100 per cent" confident of being retained, citing conversations with team principal Christian Horner and Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko.

"I have a contract, and the conversations with the team as well," he added. "There is no reason for me not to fulfil that contract."

'Red Bull contract not my last in F1'

After making a strong start to the season in which he shared two wins apiece with Verstappen in the opening four races, Perez has fallen 209 points back from his team-mate, a margin which means the Dutchman has sealed his third successive drivers' title with five rounds to spare.

Perez admits his deficit to his team-mate has been challenging to deal with but insists he has not even considered retiring.

"It is difficult, of course. It's not ideal when you go through a difficult patch in your career," Perez said.

"But I just love the challenge of getting back at it.

"The easiest thing would be to just walk out of it, but that's not me, that's not who I am, and I will not give up.

"I have zero doubts that I will be back to my best level, and that is my only target I have in mind.

"I do not even think about retirement or anything like that, because that's just the easy route."

Perez also said that his current contract with Red Bull would not be his last in F1, but refused to confirm his openness to driving for another team.

"I'm not thinking on that (driving for another team), but I'm just enjoying it at the moment," he said.

"I'm loving the challenge of getting back out of it. I'm 33, I think I've got some good years ahead of me, so I think as an athlete you want to maximise your career. That to me is important, and that's my focus.

"I'm with Red Bull and I want to stay with Red Bull, but obviously it has to work out for both sides."

