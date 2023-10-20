United States GP: Max Verstappen fastest in practice as Lewis Hamilton shows upgraded Mercedes promise

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Oscar Piastri narrowly avoided the barrier in Practice 1 after he lost control of the McLaren at the United States Grand Prix Oscar Piastri narrowly avoided the barrier in Practice 1 after he lost control of the McLaren at the United States Grand Prix

Max Verstappen set the pace from Ferrari's Charles Leclerc in the only practice session before Friday night's qualifying at the United States GP, but Lewis Hamilton also gave Mercedes early encouragement for the weekend in their upgraded car.

At the start of the 2023 season's fifth Sprint weekend out of six, Verstappen set the initial pace around the sweeping Circuit of Americas with a best lap of 1:35.912.

Leclerc was 0.156s back for Ferrari with Hamilton a further tenth of a second behind in third, but it would have been better for the latter had the seven-time champion not dropped time in the lap's final sector by running wide at Turn 12 and then losing time behind a McLaren.

Mercedes ran a new floor on their car for the first time in what they have confirmed is their final "significant" upgrade this season.

Sergio Perez, who increasingly needs a strong weekend amid speculation about his future, was fourth in the second Red Bull.

American-owned Haas took encouraging fifth and ninth places, meanwhile, with their car carrying a rare sizeable upgrade this weekend at their home event.

Daniel Ricciardo was back on track for AlphaTauri for the first time in two months after recovering from a broken bone in his left hand. The Australian made a solid return in 14th place and completed 23 laps in the hour-long session without any apparent problems.

