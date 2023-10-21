United States GP Sprint Shootout: Max Verstappen spins but secures pole just ahead of Charles Leclerc, Lewis Hamilton

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Max Verstappen goes off track after a spin at Turn 9 during SQ2 of the United States Grand Prix Max Verstappen goes off track after a spin at Turn 9 during SQ2 of the United States Grand Prix

Max Verstappen hit back from an error in Friday qualifying and then a spin during the Sprint Shootout to narrowly pip Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton to pole for Saturday night's Sprint race amid what is proving an incredibly-competitive United States GP weekend.

Verstappen will head the grid for the 19-lap dash - which is live at 11pm on Sky Sports F1 - after topping all three segments of the Sprint Shootout from Ferrari's Leclerc, who has already claimed pole for Sunday's Grand Prix.

The world champion was fortunate to avoid doing damage to his car with a Turn Nine spin during the second knockout phase, SQ2, but quickly got back into his timesheet-leading groove and clocked a 1:34.538 to set the pace in SQ3.

But in what bodes well for the Sprint, and indeed the main event of the Grand Prix weekend on Sunday when Verstappen will start only sixth, three teams are right on the Dutchman's tail.

Second-placed Leclerc and third-placed Hamilton both finished within a tenth of a second of the Red Bull's pace in the Sprint Shootout, while McLaren's Lando Norris was only slightly slower in fourth place

"To be this close in Austin just shows we are progressing as a team and we can take that as a real positive," said Hamilton, who had earlier experienced a near-miss behind a slow-moving Yuki Tsunoda in SQ1.

"We are in a good position to apply some pressure on the leaders."

Oscar Piastri will start fifth in the second McLaren, with Ferrari's Carlos Sainz sixth.

After qualifying only ninth on Friday, for the Grand Prix, there was still no pace breakthrough for Sergio Perez in the second Red Bull who trailed team-mate Verstappen by half a second. The Mexican will start the Sprint from seventh, with his SQ3 compromised by not running new tyres.

The Mercedes drivers have been rather closer to each other for most of this season, but George Russell has hitherto not been able to extract the best from the upgraded W14 around the Circuit of the Americas and was only eighth on the grid here ahead of Williams' Alex Albon and Alpine's Pierre Gasly.

The Sprint is a standalone event to Sunday's Grand Prix and offers points for the top eight finishers.

United States GP Sprint Shootout Result

1) Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

3) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

4) Lando Norris, McLaren

5) Oscar Piastri, McLaren

6) Carlos Sainz, Ferrari

7) Sergio Perez, Red Bull

8) George Russell, Mercedes

9) Alex Albon, Williams

10) Pierre Gasly, Alpine

