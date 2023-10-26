Mexico City GP: Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez dismiss 'rivalry' amid concerns over hostility

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Red Bull driver Sergio Perez shuts down the off-track rivalry rumours between himself and team-mate Max Verstappen as he looks ahead to his home Grand Prix in Mexico. Red Bull driver Sergio Perez shuts down the off-track rivalry rumours between himself and team-mate Max Verstappen as he looks ahead to his home Grand Prix in Mexico.

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez have dismissed suggestions of a rivalry between them as false, amid concerns over the world champion facing a hostile atmosphere at his Red Bull team-mate's home race in Mexico this weekend.

Verstappen faced some booing after winning last year's race in Mexico and was once more on the end of apparent hostility after triumphing in last weekend's United States Grand Prix, with some suggesting Perez fans were responsible.

The organisers of the Mexico City Grand Prix earlier in October launched a 'Racepect' campaign promoting tolerance and respect for all drivers, which was accompanied by a statement saying that "insults and unpleasant behaviour cannot go unnoticed, nor be allowed to continue".

Asked by Sky Sports F1 whether he feared unsavoury scenes this weekend, Perez said: "Not at all and I think it's important that we give this message [of respect] because media likes to create these sort of rivalries outside the track.

"We are a great sport and we are a great example of a lot of young generations and we should just be focused on the sports side.

"Whatever happens on track should always stay there and that's the best message we as a country want to give to the rest of the world.

"There is nothing else going on, the most important (thing) is everything stays on track."

The relationship between the team-mates came under major scrutiny at last November's Sao Paulo Grand Prix when furious messages were exchanged over radio after Verstappen refused an instruction to allow Perez past him on the final lap.

Since that flashpoint there has been little public friction between the pair, with Verstappen's dominance while cruising to his third successive drivers' title diffusing any potential tension.

Asked about a rivalry between the pair, Verstappen said: "That's made up.

"Checo and I, we get on really well. For us, I don't think there is any rivalry.

"Of course, as a driver on track you always try to be first or faster, but we have a lot of respect for each other and we appreciate each other's performances."

