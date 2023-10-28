Mexico City GP: Max Verstappen fastest in third practice as Alex Albon shines for Williams ahead of qualifying

Max Verstappen led Alex Albon in an unusual final practice at the Mexico City Grand Prix with plenty of unknowns about the pecking order going into qualifying

Verstappen was just 0.070s ahead of Albon with five different teams in the top six in a continuation from Friday's running as the field seems to be tightly bunched.

Sergio Perez was third from George Russell, who looked very quick straight out of the blocks as he initially set the fastest time of the weekend, in fourth.

Mercedes were disappointing on Friday but Russell clearly gelled with the car more at 0.361s behind Verstappen. Lewis Hamilton was 10th, a further three tenths back and was losing a lot of time at Turns 4 and 5.

Alfa Romeo are competitive in Mexico City with Valtteri Bottas in sixth, behind Oscar Piastri, and only half a second away from the leading pace. Bottas is somewhat of a specialist around the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, having taken pole position in 2021, and fares well on smooth surfaces.

The unique nature of the track, coupled with the altitude, has thrown up some surprises in practice and Williams' slippery car in a straight line and strong mechanical grip has put them in the running.

"I think Alex Albon has a very good chance in qualifying," said Sky Sports F1's Bernie Collins.

"Williams have said they don't really understand where the pace comes from. They run a little bit less fuel sometimes in these sessions but it's marginal here. I think they have got to be very confident of being squarely in that Q3 session."

Ferraris involved with incidents at end of session

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were 13th and 15th respectively but did not get a proper soft tyre run under their belts due to traffic towards the end of the session.

Leclerc came across a slow Kevin Magnussen in the fast middle sector and was forced to back out, while Sainz spun to avoid Lance Stroll's Aston Martin - the latter incident was noted but not investigated.

AlphaTauri had a strong showing with Yuki Tsunoda in seventh and Daniel Ricciardo ninth, underlining that it will be a big fight to get into Q3 later on Saturday.

Mexico City GP Practice Three Timesheet Driver Team Time 1. Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:18.686 2. Alex Albon Williams +0.070 3. Sergio Perez Red Bull +0.139 4. George Russell Mercedes +0.361 5. Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.505 6. Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +0.550 7. Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +0.563 8. Lando Norris McLaren +0.593 9. Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri +0.612 10. Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.635 11. Logan Sargeant Williams +0.831 12. Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +1.030 13. Charles Leclerc Ferrari +1.083 14. Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.207 15. Carlos Sainz Ferrari +1.406 16. Nico Hulkenberg Haas +1.433 17. Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1.584 18. Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.622 19. Kevin Magnussen Haas +1.686 20. Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.952

