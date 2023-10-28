Sam Johnston
Senior Sports Journalist
Mexico City GP Qualifying: Charles Leclerc takes pole as Ferrari seal shock one-two in chaotic session
Charles Leclerc leads team-mate Carlos Sainz as Ferrari take surprise one-two; world champion Max Verstappen third but faces post-session investigation for blocking pit-lane exit; watch Sunday's race live on Sky Sports F1 at 8pm, with build-up from 6:30pm
Last Updated: 28/10/23 11:55pm
Charles Leclerc led team-mate Carlos Sainz in a surprise Ferrari front-row lockout after a chaotic Mexico City Grand Prix qualifying session.
World champion Max Verstappen appeared primed to take pole for Red Bull after impressing in Q1 and Q2, but the Dutchman could only manage third after the Ferraris came from nowhere to surge to the top of the timesheet.
Leclerc delivered a 1:17.166 on his first run in Q3 to go 0.067 clear on Sainz, and, despite neither Ferrari being able to go quicker on their second run, Verstappen's improvement on his final flying lap was not enough to gatecrash the front row.
Verstappen faces a nervous wait before his third place on the grid is confirmed, with the stewards investigating him for blocking the pit-lane exit during a chaotic finale to Q1.
AlphaTauri's Daniel Ricciardo produced the best moment so far of his return to Formula 1, making a statement by beating Red Bull's Sergio Perez to fourth at the Mexican's home race.
Lewis Hamilton took sixth but is also under investigation, for not slowing down under yellow flags at the end of Q1, and will also meet the stewards after the session.
Oscar Piastri took seventh for McLaren, but the team will be left hugely disappointed after poor execution led to a shock Q1 exit for Lando Norris.George Russell, who along with Verstappen is under investigation for blocking the pit-lane exit in Q1, took eighth ahead of Alfa Romeo duo Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu.
Ferraris come from nowhere to stun Verstappen
Ferrari's pace was something of a mystery going into qualifying after both drivers' final runs in Practice Three had been ruined by traffic, but even going into the final 12 minutes of the session, there was little clue of what was to come.
Sainz had only just scraped through to Q3 by the narrowest of margins in P9, while Leclerc finished Q2 in sixth, three tenths off the time Hamilton had topped Q2 with.
Meanwhile, Verstappen, who had headed all three practice sessions, appeared to have ominous speed and had the luxury of sitting in his garage at the end of Q2 having already set a strong enough time to advance with his first effort.
Verstappen was first to go in Q3 and appeared to have set a decent time as he out-paced Ricciardo and Perez, but then came the Ferraris, with Sainz first bettering the Red Bull before Leclerc went even faster.
It was the Ferraris who went first on the final runs, and they looked to have left the door open for Verstappen when failing to improve, but his marginal gain was not enough.
The last car on a flying lap, Hamilton, was also able to improve, but only enough to take sixth, which may be a disappointing result for Mercedes on a weekend where they had hoped to challenge Red Bull.
The surprising results may be partially explained by the unique conditions of the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, which sits at a high altitude that creates rarely seen impacts on various elements of the car, perhaps most crucially the tyres.
Unfortunately for Ferrari, the same thing that helped them in qualifying may prove to be their downfall on Sunday, with the Italian team expected to suffer more significant tyre wear than their rivals over race distance.
That means Verstappen will still start as the clear favourite to claim a record 16th victory of the season, as he continues to rewrite the sport's history books after sealing a third successive drivers' title.
Mexico City GP Qualifying timesheet
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|1. Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:34.723
|2. Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|+0.067
|3. Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.097
|4. Daniel Ricciardo
|AlphaTauri
|+0.216
|5. Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|+0.257
|6. Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|+0.288
|7. Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+0.457
|8. George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.508
|9. Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|+0.866
|10. Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|+0.884
|Out in Q2
|11 Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:18.521
|12. Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|1:18.524
|13. Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:18.738
|14. Alex Albon
|Williams
|1:19.147
|15. Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|No time set
|Out in Q1
|16. Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1:19.080
|17. Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1:19.163
|18. Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:19.227
|19. Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:21.554
|20. Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|No time set
