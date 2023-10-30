Lewis Hamilton: Mercedes driver 'didn't expect' second place at Mexico City GP as George Russell reveals brake issue

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lewis Hamilton says he has total faith in Mercedes and that they can build a great car after seeing progression with a second-place finish in the Mexico City Grand Prix Lewis Hamilton says he has total faith in Mercedes and that they can build a great car after seeing progression with a second-place finish in the Mexico City Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton hailed taking an "amazing" second place in the Mexico City Grand Prix after coming from sixth on the grid to finish behind Max Verstappen.

Hamilton was left disappointed on Saturday as Mercedes struggled to get their tyres into the optimal working window in qualifying, but found a more satisfactory balance in the W14 in the race.

The result reignited Hamilton's hopes of denying Red Bull a first-ever one-two in the drivers' championship, with his deficit to second-placed Sergio Perez reduced to 20 points after the Mexican retired from his home race.

"Honestly, I just wasn't expecting that. It's just always a great feeling when you are just putting one foot in front of the other and progressing," Hamilton told Sky Sports F1.

"The weekend had been really difficult compared to the last race where we had just hit the ground running. This weekend I was really digging deep to try and get the set-up right and I think we did a great job.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Mexico City Grand Prix at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez Highlights from the Mexico City Grand Prix at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

"Qualifying was a bit tricky and to be far behind the Ferraris, we need to finish ahead of them to keep the constructors' [position] so that's what I was pushing for today.

"To have progressed so well through the early phase of the race and be challenging for a podium and then a second place is amazing. I am really happy with the race."

Hamilton gained a spot at the start when Perez was forced to retire after colliding with Charles Leclerc.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lewis Hamilton passes Daniel Ricciardo down the main straight on the inside to move up to fourth in the Mexico City Grand Prix Lewis Hamilton passes Daniel Ricciardo down the main straight on the inside to move up to fourth in the Mexico City Grand Prix

He overtook Daniel Ricciardo for fourth after 10 laps but got stuck behind Carlos Sainz, who had just enough pace to keep the Mercedes driver at bay.

Hamilton undercut Sainz, so was in third place when the race was stopped by a red flag after Kevin Magnussen's big crash at Turn 8 at the halfway point of the Grand Prix.

Mercedes bravely put Hamilton on medium tyres for the restart, whereas the other leading runners were on hards. It paid off though as the seven-time world champion made a daring move on the inside of Leclerc, briefly putting two wheels off the track to get past the Ferrari driver and take second place.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lewis Hamilton makes a bold move to pass Charles Leclerc into second place of the Mexico City GP Lewis Hamilton makes a bold move to pass Charles Leclerc into second place of the Mexico City GP

Expanding on where the W14 had improved from Saturday, Hamilton added: "I think the car is just quite peaky in qualifying on light fuel, but when you put a load of fuel in the car, it just feels nicer to drive and I think we struck a really nice set-up this weekend and particularly today for the race.

"Other than that, just really good tyre management. I generally enjoyed it. It's not the most physical of races, being that you can't push all the way, you're saving, you're doing 200 or 300 metres of lifting and coast to keep the car cool and stop it from failing."

Wolff: Brilliant drive from Hamilton

It was the second successive event where Hamilton has shown strong pace, after he pushed Verstappen close for the win in Austin, only to be disqualified for excessive plank wear.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff was impressed by Hamilton's performance, especially on the medium tyres in the second half of the race as the 38-year-old set the fastest lap of the race on his final circuit.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen were in the cool-down room to review a chaotic Mexico City GP which saw crowd favourite Sergio Perez crash out on the first lap Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen were in the cool-down room to review a chaotic Mexico City GP which saw crowd favourite Sergio Perez crash out on the first lap

"The smile on our face is because the car was strong. Once Lewis was in free air, we had so much margin in the medium. The lap times were good and fastest lap at the end," Wolff told Sky Sports F1.

"It's been a few weekends now where we say we 'could have' but didn't. I think we need to qualify better. Probably with the straight-line speed we wouldn't have been so competitive against Max, but who knows, the pace is there.

"It was a brilliant, brilliant drive from Lewis. We have these oscillations in performance and we don't really know sometimes if the tyres stick. Just a few degrees of track temperature and you are out of the window."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Max Verstappen wins the Mexico City GP picking up his 16th win of 2023 which is a new record for a driver in a single season Max Verstappen wins the Mexico City GP picking up his 16th win of 2023 which is a new record for a driver in a single season

Russell explains 'terrible' end to race

George Russell, in the other Mercedes, had a frustrating race as he found himself on the back foot when stuck behind Oscar Piastri in the opening stages stint.

Russell wasn't happy about the timing of his first pit stop as he came out in traffic and was seventh when the race resumed following the red flag.

He overtook Piastri and Ricciardo but couldn't find a way past Sainz, who defended well to hold onto fourth place.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player George Russell reflects on 'another' difficult weekend as he was left frustrated with his brakes overheating during the Mexico City GP George Russell reflects on 'another' difficult weekend as he was left frustrated with his brakes overheating during the Mexico City GP

During this battle, Russell overheated his brakes and lost a position to a charging Lando Norris and only finished half a second ahead of Ricciardo at the chequered flag to take sixth.

"The last 20 laps were terrible," Russell said.

"The pace was really strong after the red flag. I felt really good in the car, I was right behind Carlos and just couldn't quite make the overtake, then my brakes overheated and we were concerned we wouldn't make it at the end and I had to back off.

"As soon as I did that, I lost all the temperature in my tyres and I could never recover it and it was like driving on ice.

"I was lucky to finish in P6. Story of the weekend - another difficult one and it's a shame because the car was performing well."

F1 heads straight to Brazil for the final leg of the Americas triple header and the last Sprint weekend of the 2023 season. Watch every session from the Sao Paulo Grand Prix live on Sky Sports F1 from Friday, with Sunday's race at 5pm. Stream F1 on Sky Sports with NOW