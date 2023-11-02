Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 'not at risk' of cancellation amid Middle East unrest caused by Israel-Hamas war, says F1

Abu Dhabi is scheduled to host the final race of the 2023 F1 season from November 24-26

Formula 1 says the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is "not at risk" of cancellation despite unrest in the region caused by the Israel-Hamas war.

Following speculation on social media on Thursday morning that "safety concerns" could lead to the race being cancelled, F1 released a statement dismissing the claims regarding the event, which is scheduled to take place from November 24-26.

The rumours are understood to have been triggered by a UK Foreign Office update on Sunday, which said British tourists visiting the United Arab Emirates should be wary of the increased threat of terrorist attacks.

The latest advice on the FCDO website provided an "updated assessment that the risk of terrorist attacks happening in the UAE is very likely".

However, this is the same advice currently issued for other countries such as Germany, France, Belgium and Bahrain, with F1 having raced in the latter two this year.

The updated guidance is understood not to be related to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, which began when Hamas attacked southern Israel on October 7.

More to follow...