F1: General Motors to join Formula 1 as power unit manufacturer in 2028 after formal registration

General Motors is set to join Formula 1 as a power unit manufacturer from 2028, with the possibility of powering Andretti-Cadillac, should their bid be successful.

The American manufacturer is best known for owning Chevrolet, GMC and Cadillac, and will enter the sport in the third season of F1's new technical regulations, which begin in 2026.

Ford have already announced they will join F1 in a technical partnership with Red Bull and AlphaTauri from 2026, while Honda officially return by supplying Aston Martin's engine from the same year and Audi will take over the current Alfa Romeo-Sauber team from 2026.

"We are thrilled that our new Andretti Cadillac F1 entry will be powered by a GM power unit," said GM president Mark Reuss

"With our deep engineering and racing expertise, we're confident we'll develop a successful power unit for the series, and position Andretti Cadillac as a true works team.

"We will run with the very best, at the highest levels, with passion and integrity that will help elevate the sport for race fans around the world."

F1 confirmed power unit suppliers from 2026

Red Bull-Ford

Ferrari

Honda

Mercedes

Alpine-Renault

Audi

General Motors (2028)

American outfit Andretti were given the green light to enter F1 as a new 11th team by the sport's governing body, the FIA, last month but await approval from F1's owners. Should they be successful, General Motors will supply Andretti's power unit from 2028.

Andretti are pushing to join the sport from as early as 2025 but are believed to face opposition from some of the current teams since it will hurt them financially by having another team on the grid.

In January, the FIA launched an application process for new teams to seek to join the sport in 2025, 2026 - when new engine regulations take effect - or 2027.

The FIA and Liberty Media-owned Formula 1, who control the sport's commercial rights, both have a say on the matter.

With the FIA accepting Andretti's application, their candidacy is now referred on to Formula 1 for consideration.

Sky Sports understands that F1's perspective on the matter will be purely commercial. They are expected to make their assessment on Andretti's bid over a number of months before reaching a final decision on whether or not to grant the entry.

