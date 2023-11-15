Lia Block: American driver to represent Williams in F1 Academy

Lia Block will represent Williams in next year's F1 Academy

American driver Lia Block will represent Williams in next year's F1 Academy.

Block, the daughter of off-road motorsport icon Ken Block, has competed in Extreme E, rallycross and rallying.

The 17-year-old won the 2023 American Rally Association Open Two-Wheel Drive class to become the youngest ARA champion in history.

All 10 current Formula 1 teams will have one driver and have their livery on a car competing in the all-female F1 Academy from 2024.

"I am so excited to be joining the Williams Driver Academy and competing in F1 Academy in 2024!" said Block.

"This is something I never could have dreamed of. I can't wait to embrace this new experience and learn as much as possible."

Williams team principal James Vowles added: "We are excited to welcome Lia to Williams Racing as our F1 Academy driver for 2024.

"Lia has already achieved a tremendous amount in motorsport, has incredible natural talent, and the champion mindset and dedication to make a success of her journey into open-wheel racing. We cannot wait to get started on this journey together.

"As a team, we are committed to Formula 1 and F1 Academy's joint efforts to improve female representation in motorsport, and we look forward to working with Lia as a key part of the Williams Racing Driver Academy."