Lia Block: American driver to represent Williams in F1 Academy
All 10 current Formula 1 teams will have one driver competing in the all-female F1 Academy from 2024; Lia Block: "I am so excited to be joining the Williams Driver Academy. This is something I never could have dreamed of. I can't wait to embrace this and learn as much as possible"
Last Updated: 15/11/23 9:02am
American driver Lia Block will represent Williams in next year's F1 Academy.
Block, the daughter of off-road motorsport icon Ken Block, has competed in Extreme E, rallycross and rallying.
The 17-year-old won the 2023 American Rally Association Open Two-Wheel Drive class to become the youngest ARA champion in history.
All 10 current Formula 1 teams will have one driver and have their livery on a car competing in the all-female F1 Academy from 2024.
- Why Las Vegas GP marks a crucial moment for women in F1
- 'F1 Academy will be in front of the right people in 2024'
- When to watch F1's return to Las Vegas on Sky Sports
- F1's Las Vegas GP spectacular: The questions you need answered
"I am so excited to be joining the Williams Driver Academy and competing in F1 Academy in 2024!" said Block.
"This is something I never could have dreamed of. I can't wait to embrace this new experience and learn as much as possible."
Williams team principal James Vowles added: "We are excited to welcome Lia to Williams Racing as our F1 Academy driver for 2024.
"Lia has already achieved a tremendous amount in motorsport, has incredible natural talent, and the champion mindset and dedication to make a success of her journey into open-wheel racing. We cannot wait to get started on this journey together.
"As a team, we are committed to Formula 1 and F1 Academy's joint efforts to improve female representation in motorsport, and we look forward to working with Lia as a key part of the Williams Racing Driver Academy."