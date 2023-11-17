Las Vegas GP: Charles Leclerc ahead for fast Ferrari in Practice Two after drain delays on difficult first day

Charles Leclerc impressively topped an extended and delayed Practice Two at the Las Vegas Grand Prix for a fast-starting Ferrari after F1's arrival on the Strip had earlier been dramatically halted by a faulty drain cover.

First practice, which began at 8.30pm local time on Thursday, ran for little more than eight minutes before Carlos Sainz's Ferrari was damaged after hitting the drain cover, with a red flag soon followed by a full cancellation of the session.

Extensive checks and repairs were carried out before Practice Two, which was extended from 60 to 90 minutes, was finally able to get under way at 2.30am local time, two-and-a-half hours later than scheduled.

In what will be a big relief for local organisers and the sport itself on what is the biggest weekend of the season at F1's huge new event, there was no further repeat of the earlier problems, with the session running to its extended time without incident.

However, with the delays having run on into the middle of the night and understood to have gone beyond what Sky Sports News understands was the contractual obligation of circuit staff, the session played out without fans in the grandstand and the expansive fan areas located around the 3.8-mile venue.

Ferrari impress on pace but suffer Sainz penalty blow; Verstappen sixth, Hamilton ninth

With F1 unexpectedly living up to Las Vegas' billing as a city that never sleeps, the delayed Practice Two - which finished at 4am local time - turned out to be the only representative session of the extended opening day/night around the new 3.8-mile Strip circuit.

Ferrari won on F1's last visit to a street track, in Singapore in September - the only race-day defeat Red Bull have suffered all season - and again suggested they would be in the hunt for top honours here.

Leclerc was particularly fast and set the P2 pace from team-mate Sainz by a full half a second with a best lap of 1:35.265.

"I am pretty confident they are going to be competitive," said Sky F1's Jenson Button of Ferrari.

Max Verstappen was only sixth, nine tenths of a second behind, with Sergio Perez instead the lead Red Bull in fourth.

For Sainz to even be on circuit was testament to the work completed by Ferrari's mechanics in the extended gap between sessions.

The car had suffered major damage in the high-speed P1 drain incident - something a raging Fred Vasseur, the team's boss, called "unacceptable" - and left the team needing to change three different engine elements as well as the car's chassis survival cell.

However, the sting in the tail to the damage was significant: the need for a new power unit energy store took Sainz over the limit for penalty-free parts this season for that area of the engine. Although Ferrari requested dispensation on grounds of force majeure, stewards said they were unable to grant such a wish - as they made clear they would have liked to do - as F1's regulations do not allow it.

It means Sainz instead takes a 10-place grid penalty into Sunday's race and will start the 50-lap grand prix no higher than 11th place.

Fernando Alonso took third for Aston Martin, with Valtteri Bottas up in fifth for Alfa Romeo behind Perez.

Mercedes were only ninth and 12th with Lewis Hamilton and George Russell respectively, while in-form McLaren finished outside the top 10 with both their cars.

